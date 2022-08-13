(Health)

Try This Tea Next Time You Have A Headache

You may already have it in your cupboard.

By Ashley Tibbits
annabogush/RooM/Getty Images
teas for headaches
Is combatting a headache as easy as pouring a cup of tea? Maybe, according to some medical professionals. Ahead, learn about a few varieties that experts say could greatly reduce your discomfort and even help with the cause — and they might already be stocked in your kitchen. Shutterstock

Ginger Tea

“Ginger tea has traditionally been used for relieving nausea and indigestion, but it can also help alleviate tension and migraine headaches,” says Dr. Grant K. Radermacher of Ascent Chiropractic.Shutterstock

Tap