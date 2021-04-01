(Health)

Switch Up Your Lunch Routine With This Nutritionist-Approved Spring Salad Recipe

Goodbye, sad desk meals.

By Anna Buckman
When warmer temperatures return, it’s time to put those hot soups on the back burner in lieu of something lighter and more refreshing. The Zoe Report reached out to nutritionists and food experts to get their go-to spring salad recipes for a punch of flavor and plenty of nutrients. Shutterstock
Mixed Greens + Spring Veggies Salad

Founder of Real Nutrition, Amy Shapiro, approaches spring salads by tossing organic baby greens with fresh, seasonal veggies: “My go-tos include blanched asparagus, sliced snap peas, thinly sliced radish, and fresh herbs like parsley, dill, and chives.”Shutterstock

