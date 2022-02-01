This Dakota Johnson-Approved Wellness Brand Just Partnered With Sephora

On February 1, direct-to-consumer modern intimacy brand maude announced that it has partnered with beauty retailer Sephora to launch its intimate care category. Twenty different maude products will be available on Sephora.com as a hero brand within Sephora's new intimate care category, which is big news for the sexual wellness industry.

Of course, sexual wellness is not just about sex, but about your physical and emotional health, too. “We’ve long seen the intimacy category deprioritized in wellness, taking a backseat to the wave of beauty trends,” maude founder Éva Goicochea, tells TZR in an email. “A retail partner of Sephora's magnitude sets the stage for the next chapter of sexual health.” Goicochea says it’s important for someone to embrace their intimate care as they would with other health areas of their lives. “In the same way that women and men build routines around their overall wellness, fitness, and beauty, it is critical for the destigmatization of sexual health for intimate care to be a part of a holistic wellness experience,” she explains. “At maude, our mission is to create body-safe, inclusive products for individuals to craft their own experience, whether solo or partnered.”

Maude refers to this as “share-care,” products for yourself, as well as partner-focused ones, that are body-safe like Goicochea says, as well as accessibly-priced and mood-setting for before, during, and after sex. Some of the available maude products now on Sephora.com include vitamin-rich mineral bath salts, a dual-purpose body wash/bubble bath, Vibe, its renowned three-speed flutter-tip vibrator, and an ultra-hydrating personal lubricant. “At Sephora, our clients are at the heart of everything we do and we’re constantly evolving our assortment to both stay ahead of and meet their changing needs,” Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora, said in a press release about the partnership. "The ongoing conversation around women’s health is extremely important to us, and as a company committed to creating an inclusive beauty community, growing our wellness assortment with intimate care offerings felt like a natural next step. We are thrilled to partner with maude and look forward to introducing this innovative brand to our Sephora community."

Maude has grown a lot since it was founded back in April 2018 by Goicochea after she’d worked in healthcare legislation and brand strategy. In fact, she was one of only 10 Latinx women to raise over $10M in VC funding. She was also chosen as one of Entrepreneur magazine’s first-ever 100 Powerful Women in 2019, WWD's 60 Power Players in Health and Wellness in 2020 and 2021, and was selected as one of Forbes Next 1000 in 2021. And the brand only continues to increase in popularity. In fact, actor Dakota Johnson is a maude fan, too — in 2020, she joined the brand as a co-creative director and investor.

At the beginning of 2022, maude announced its international expansion and launched in 33 countries across the UK and EU, along with Canada and Australia. We’re sure it’ll keep on expanding, especially with this new partnership. Ahead are a few of the brand’s products you’ll find on Sephora.com — though you should explore the site to see them all.

