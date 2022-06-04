With summer (unofficially) here, it’s likely your’e looking for opportunities to get outside and enjoy the sun-filled weather. And while backyard parties and beach days are a great way to go, an easy solution to getting your daily dose of vitamin D right now is by working out outside. Luckily, getting a sweat session outside doesn’t require much. All you need are a few simple, but versatile outdoor fitness tools.

Sorry, Kourtney Kardashian. You and your $5,000 Pilates Cadillac are simply not the most practical choice. Those of use with smaller spaces — and budgets — can get by just fine with some small but mighty workout essentials. In fact, a functional outdoor workout arsenal only requires a few key items, which of course depends on your exercise of choice. These items should also be mobile-friendly, so you can grab and go no matter where you’re headed, whether that be the beach, park, or on vacation.

And while things like push-up bars, exercise mats, and tennis rackets may not seem like the chicest of outdoor decor, you’d be surprised. Many brands are stepping up their game to make fitness tools as sleek-looking as they are effective. (Think walnut and stainless steel gym rings and Heron Preston backpacks for hiking.)

So, whether you’re an outdoor runner, avid hiker, bootcamp enthusiast, or all of the above, the below accessories will likely prove useful for the months ahead. Get moving.

These sleek push-up bars are perfect for the minimalist fitness lover, as they’re handcrafted with walnut, grained leather and stainless steel.

Take your workout anywhere with this customizable puzzle mat that’s mold resistant and super easy to clean.

These travel-friendly gym rings can latch on anywhere and feature a convenient adjustable steel cam buckle.

Get in on the hottest (and easiest) cardio trend of the year. Yes, jump roping is rising in the fitness ranks thanks to its ability to offer a full-body workout gets your heart rate up, builds endurance, and tones all at once.

Blast your go-to workout playlist anywhere with this powerful outdoor speaker that’s designed for all weather conditions.

This resistance bands kit is ideal for the bootcamp and strength-training enthusiasts who want to take their workouts to the great outdoors, sans bulky equipment.

Hiking can be chic, thanks to this sleek Heron Preston design, that features the brand’s iconic logo, sturdy material, and lots of compartments for storage.

For those who like to walk, hike, or run as light as possible, this pouch will be a godsend, thanks to its multiple pockets, adjustable shoulder strap, and waterproof materials.

Don’t just sport the preppy tennis fashion trend, put it work with this fun and vibrant tennis racket.

Every fitness routine requires a cool down, and this chic meditation cushion and anti-slip mat delivers the perfect post-workout space.

