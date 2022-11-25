(Health)

Can’t Sleep? Try One Of These Natural Sources Of Melatonin

Sweet dreams.

Shutterstock
natural sources of melatonin
Melatonin is a hormone that’s produced by your brain as it responds to darkness. It helps when it comes to your circadian rhythm and sleep patterns. Perhaps you’ve tried taking melatonin pills to help you sleep. But there are natural sources of melatonin, too.Shutterstock

Pistachios

You may already know that nuts are healthy — they are high in nutrients (like magnesium) and antioxidants. But research shows that nuts, especially walnuts and pistachios, can also promote sleep due to their melatonin content. So try some as a pre-bedtime snackShutterstock
Tap