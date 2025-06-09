When we consider the godmothers of millennial wellness, Hannah Bronfman is likely one of the first to come to mind. The entrepreneur, author, and mother of two started her journey as a DJ sharing wellness advice on social media. (If you weren’t scouring the internet for parfait recipes and HIIT hacks in the early aughts, Bronfman was one of the first to post her aesthetic routines on Instagram in 2011).

Now, nearly 15 years later, the NYC native engages with a community of nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, and is connecting with self-development seekers as a speaker and author. But when it comes down to Bronfman’s continued longevity in the wellness space, she attributes it to staying consistent with the basics she loves. “I’ve been a pilates girl for nearly 20 years — I love low-impact workouts that are rigorous,” she says to TZR. “I eat real bread. If you know me, you know I go crazy for an artisanal loaf of bread from the farmer’s market. It’s what works for me.”

Beyond the tangible feel-good tips Bronfman has pioneered throughout her career, she is also helping shape the conversation around health topics that don’t get their well deserved airtime. For example, the entrepreneur’s personal journey with infertility and IVF, which she recently opened up about on an episode of Ritual’s podcast, The Real Body Builders with Dear Media. “I learned that fertility is heavily impacted by stress,” she shared on the episode. “I started acupuncture when I was 19 years old, which helped manage stress and a busy life, but then [it] eventually supported my fertility, too.”

Finding personalized ways to optimize the mind, body and soul has always been Bronfman’s jam — from her former digital wellness platform HBFIT and her current Substack newsletter featuring tips and tricks for self-care, to her work as an angel investor in sustainable haircare brands like Sienna Naturals and Ceremonia. In the ever-changing industry of facts and fads, this OG influencer’s mentality of open-mindedness has remained intact. “I’ll try anything,” Bronfman affirms.

Ahead,the industry expert shares her secrets to living well in 2025. From acupuncture and hot-cold therapy to “homemade bath concoctions,” she spills all the wellness tea.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

The first thing I do is chug the glass of water — room temperature — on my nightstand. Then I tongue scrape and brush my teeth before getting my kids out of bed and making breakfast with them.

Sometimes I make these cubes of turmeric, lemon, and ginger — like DIY wellness shots — that I pour into a Souper Cube tray and put them in the freezer. Souper Cubes are my obsession. [Just] pop out two or three cubes in a mug and pour some hot water on that. It’s a nice morning elixir. I also add Zen Basil seeds — I don’t use chia seeds anymore, but they’re the same consistency and have more of a superfood effect.

You heard it here first: Chia is out, Zen Basil is in. Are you a breakfast person?

I’m in my protein era, so yes — two soft boiled eggs with a dollop of cottage cheese. I’m all in, and I’m doing a lot of research on creatine. I think that’s making a huge comeback in 2025, especially for women. I’m in my late 30s, so if there’s one thing that’s been constant in my conversations with experts in wellness and perimenopause, it’s that muscle mass is something women not only need to protect, but increase as we age.

Eggs I can do — but what about this bowl of meat trend?

It sounds insane, but my husband and I do eat that as well — we make ground beef on a Monday and eat it throughout the week. I love animal protein, and fish. I’m addicted to sardines. I do make a delicious protein shake, too.

We have to know — what’s your HBFit Protein Smoothie recipe?

I love Ritual’s protein powder, and I actually do two scoops — so that is 40g of protein right away. I’ll make this post-workout or in the afternoon as a min-meal. I do half a frozen banana, a couple of chunks of frozen coconut, and Elmhurst Almond Milk or Tash Pistachio Milk. I add a big dash of cinnamon and a heaping tablespoon of sunflower butter. That with a bit of water and the protein powder, is the best thing ever.

What is your current workout routine?

I love low impact workouts and I’ve been a Pilates girl since 2011. It depends on the week, but I typically workout at Alo with my trainer, or a studio class. I live in NYC, so the options are endless. Sometimes I’m craving a community moment, so I’ll pop into Soto Method or P.Volve.

Do you take supplements?

Yes, I love supplements. I take a whole host of things: my Ritual supplements, like their Symbiotic Plus. I like taking liposomal things as well to make it easy. My kids love the Mary Ruth’s Organics gummies, too.

What is your favorite self-care treat?

I have one that is free, and one that isn’t. I run a bath with a CBD joint — it’s not quite CBD, or THC, it’s a mix. I also love High Confectionary gummies, too. A bath with salt, a candle, and a book. My husband got us a projector in our bedroom that you can see from our bathtub, so I’ll watch a show on there. To get really specific, I like Israeli thrillers — comedy has no business in this house.

If I’m spending money on self-care, I love Othership in NYC. I go by myself and I’ll go to one of their classes — it’s magic. They’ll throw these ice bombs in the sauna that generate this gorgeous scent, and scent is really powerful. There’s also something so cool about going into the cold plunge with a complete stranger and cheering them on. I only cold plunge during my follicular phase as well, for my hormones. I can go up to four minutes, but at Othership, I’ve done three rounds of 30 seconds and that can be even harder. It’s true empowerment.

At the end of the day, staying in and spending time on myself instead of working is the best luxury.