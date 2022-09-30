(Nutrition)
Fire up that crockpot.
This cheesy cauliflower soup from fitness instructor Justine Cotton is not only easy to make, but barely takes any time to cook (less than 15 minutes!). It has chicken broth, too, but veggie lovers can use a vegetable-based option instead.
Shutterstock
This roasted tomato and red pepper soup by Zena’s Kitchen will definitely warm you up on a chilly day. Garlic, onions, and vegetable stock are a few of the key ingredients. Plus, the whole process will only take around 30 minutes from prep to first spoonful.
Shutterstock