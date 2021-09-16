(Health)

This Healthy Soup Recipe Will Make Fall Meal Prep A Breeze

Soup season has begun.

By Anna Buckman
“This [Vegan Curry Lentil Soup] is an easy-to-make, go-to one-pot meal that is deeply nourishing and packed with minerals, healthy fats, fiber and more...and it is super delicious!” says celebrity nutritionist Kimberly Snyder.Photo by Victoria Wall Harris
“My Carrot Apple Spice Soup is one of those warm and comforting meals that always brings a smile to my face and energizes my spirit,” says Snyder. “It’s full of amazing, healing ingredients that promote digestion, reduce bloating, and boost the immune system.”Photo by Victoria Wall Harris

