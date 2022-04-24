(Nutrition)
Vegan comfort food? Yes, please.
This Roasted Cauliflower Steak by Love & Lemons is an ideal plant-based meal. Pine nuts and hazelnuts give it an added crunch while red chiles or red pepper flakes (your call) give it a jolt of spiciness.
These homemade potato chips by PeanutButterAndJillyBeans.com have just three ingredients: thinly sliced red potatoes, Everything Bagel seasoning (from Trader Joe’s), and olive or avocado oil. And they’re even more perfect when you pair them with something like guacamole from LovingItVegan.com.
Shutterstock