In the span of our 15-minute Zoom call, Drew Barrymore must have said the word “happy” upwards of 10 times. From breaking down her daily-routine with her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, to detailing her whimsical approach to working out (high energy dance-cardio), it seems the actor and daytime host injects a healthy dose of joy into everything she does.

“All of my happiness has to do with myself and my kids,” says Barrymore to TZR in a reflective moment. “A lot of it is through my job. too. I don't care what anybody thinks of that, but work does make me really happy. I've spent many years finding total fulfillment that cannot be taken away by anybody else. And that just feels so good.”

So, what does one do when they reach such high levels of contentment? Share it with the world, of course. Yes, with her namesake talk show and various business ventures, the 48-year-old is spreading the love through laughter, entertainment, decor, cooking, and even cleaning products. In fact, for her latest partnership with sustainable home brand Grove Collaborative, Barrymore says she approached the project with mood boards, pattern options, and vibrant color palettes that told a different type of story than we’re used to in regards to home upkeep. The result is a brightly colored collection of spray bottles, natural detergents, multi-purpose cleaners, and reusable dish cloths decked in bright floral prints and fresh fruity fragrances. So Drew.

“I think it's visually joyful, but there's a piece in the cleanliness of it,” explains Barrymore. “And I think that, at the end of the day, what we're talking about is a wellness thing. It's about taking care of your space and doing right by the planet and pulling your sh*t together in a way that just makes you feel really positive. So, there's therapy, there's working out, and there's cleaning. Those are the three [key wellness factors].”

Ahead, Barrymore offers a glimpse into her day-to-day life as well as the small but impactful steps she takes in the name of mental health every day.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I wake up with my Sony radio alarm clock and hopefully get surprised by a DJ with a good song. And then run into my girls' room and wake them up. And we all get ready, I make them breakfast. I make sure all the stuff is lined up by the door: the shoes, jackets, backpacks. Because it wasn't like that for years. It was like, where's this other shoe? Where's your jacket? Why's your backpack all over the floor? And I just was like, this is not bringing me mental wellness. This is bringing me [thoughts like] ‘You’re a failure as a parent and a human.’ And no joke, I really did not feel good about myself. Just having these simple systems [in place] make me feel like, ‘OK I'm winning this.’

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

Therapy. [Also,] for me, a workout with my girlfriends. We have a standing workout a couple times a week. That's like the best thing I have going in my life. It's like weights and dance cardio. It's the best. It's so motivating. I still flake out here and there. Sometimes I send them a picture of me in bed looking cross eyed and I'm like, ‘All you amazing people have the best time. I'm just a pile of brokenness in my bed right now.’

I'm also really trying to walk more. I want to get out and walk as often as I can. I live in a walking city. I've never done that before because I grew up in Los Angeles, which is the opposite. So I'm into wearing cute sneakers I like and spending more time walking on the weekends.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I've never been to Morocco and I've dreamt about it my whole life. The designer in me is so inspired by those types of textiles, colors, designs. I love markets and I've just, I've waited my whole life to go there. So I wonder if this could be the year.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

I mean, I love putting vitamin E oil and slathering it all over my entire face. And I notice when I wake up in the morning, my skin just doesn't look as thirsty. There's a suppleness to it and [the oil is] so hydrating and I love it. And it's really pure. It doesn't have any other additives. I think it has a little bit of olive oil in it. And it's by the brand NOW. I'm obsessed. So once or twice a week I'll just slather. When all bets are off, I'm just a vitamin E, oil-slathered little person.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I love cooking out of Jamie Oliver's cookbooks. I love the way [his recipes] taste. And when you make good food, it's so much more encouraging to you. You're like, ‘Oh, I don't suck.’ This is the narrative I need in my head to keep going. I'll do salmon for [my kids]. In the mornings, we [make what we] call the ‘momelet.’ It's just a basic egg omelet, but we call it the momelet. And I love putting toast in the pan with a little oil and just making it taste like it came from a restaurant. Little things like that make me feel really happy. Sometimes, I'll make [my girls] challa French toast, with a little vanilla and cinnamon. That's really fun.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

I mean, it was 1982 when E.T. came out [and I was seven], but my mom got us a new car because she drove an old Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. And we were able to buy a proper car from E.T.. So that was, I guess, my first big splurge. It was for me, but I didn't drive it.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

That sometimes you are the common denominator in the problems of your relationships and how important it is to look at your behavior. You are the one that you control. I think I've come to really appreciate that. I may not know what I want, but I know very well what I don't want. I've been in a relationship with myself, and I just feel really fulfilled.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

She wouldn't have listened. She wouldn't have listened. Also, I don't know. I worry if anything was different in my trajectory or experience then I wouldn't be where I am today. So I would just leave that stubborn hedonist alone and just be happy with the fact that [even if] I have dark moments and harder days than others, I know I want to not stay stuck and get back to the joy no matter what it takes. Sometimes you have to just work really hard at it. But the reward is the peace and the happiness.