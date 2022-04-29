If You Experience Migraines, This Online Service Could Be Life-Changing

If you're one of the millions of women who live with migraine attacks, you already know how hard it can be to get effective treatment when you need it. In fact, studies show that misdiagnosis is incredibly common when it comes to migraine. That’s why, when a dedicated migraine clinic like Cove comes along and promises to deliver relief without requiring you to even leave your home, it’s hard to ignore.

How does Cove work?

Cove is a virtual, “end-to-end” clinic that pairs you with licensed doctors who are dedicated to the treatment of migraine. Not only does treatment take place from the convenience and privacy of home, but you’ll also get your needed prescriptions shipped directly to your door (unless, of course, you prefer to pick up your meds at a brick-and-mortar pharmacy, in which case that’s still an option too).

The Cove website has a seamless design filled with soothing pastels — a pleasant touch that contributes to the clinic’s all-around approachable feeling. And getting started is about as simple as can be; The first thing you’ll do is complete a brief quiz that helps provide doctors with a better picture of your experiences with migraine and any current or previous medications you’ve taken for it.

With Cove, the doctor you’re partnered with can zero in on a new treatment plan for you or simply refill a prescription that you already take, depending on your needs. And, since everyone’s migraine experience is unique, there is no cookie-cutter approach here. There are 20 different medications that Cove works with, and they fall into three distinct categories: acute, preventative, and anti-nausea.

Cove also offers a curated selection of dietary supplements and other non-prescription aids that can help provide acute or preventative relief, like magnesium glycinate, a vitamin B complex, and a roll-on essential oil tincture — all available on a subscription basis so you never need to deal with the stress of running out at the worst possible time.

Being a Cove member gives you unlimited messaging any time you need to reach out to a doctor. That means no more endless games of phone tag or having to schedule an in-person visit when you’re not feeling great. On the Cove site, you’ll also be able to take advantage of a migraine tracker, which is essentially a virtual diary where you can track your symptoms and treatment so your doctor is always in the loop.

What are reviewers saying about Cove?

One of the most impressive things about Cove might be its reviews and member feedback. According to Cove, 79% of users reported an improvement in migraine severity and 70% experienced fewer migraines overall after following their prescribed treatment plans.

“Before I found Cove, I had to continually beg my primary doctor for refills on the only medicine I found to help ease my regular migraines,” wrote one user in a review. “It was like he didn't believe I suffered from migraines. Cove understands that migraines are real and that when you find something that helps you need it. I can't recommend Cove enough.”

Ready to begin your own treatment journey? Take Cove’s online quiz to get started.