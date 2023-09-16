For many millennials, Christina Ricci has long been synonymous with fall and the upcoming spooky season. The star, who made a name for herself at a young age in movies like Mermaids, Casper, and as the original Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, is world renowned for her roles in autumn-adjacent cult-classics, most of which conjure up deliciously spooky and festive vibes. In fact, her latest venture, the wildly successful Showtime series Yellowjackets feels like a return to form for the now 43-year-old, as the psychological horror puts Ricci in the role of the sadistic Misty Quigley.

That said, despite her penchant for sinister plot lines, it seems the actor’s real life is much more tranquil, mundane even. In a recent sit-down with TZR at Kate Spade’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Ricci offered a glimpse into her off-screen life, and it’s surprisingly relatable. For starters, when the mom of two gets a moment of solitude, she chooses to unwind with a face mask (or two) and a binge session of cooking competition shows. “I cannot live without my Hanacure [facial treatments] or my 111SKIN Black Diamond face masks,” the actor says of her favorite way to treat herself after a long hard day.

Ahead, Ricci reveals more about her self-care practices (which she openly admits are not frequent), as well as the life lessons she’s learned throughout her four-decade career.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

It depends. If it's my morning to get the baby, then I go upstairs and make a bottle and go get the baby. If it's not, I go and wake up my son and start getting him in the shower and [prepare his] stuff for school.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I sit alone in a room and watch my favorite television shows, usually it's Top Chef seasons past.

What are you listening to these days?

I actually just started listening to the Violent Femmes again. I was going through all the music that I loved when I was young to play for my little boy, because he's nine and he's into music, and I remembered the Violent Femmes and I started listening to them again. Amazing.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I want to go to French Polynesia really badly just because it looks gorgeous and I've never been there. But I also really miss Europe and I can't wait to go back.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

When I want to look and feel good, I really do have a two-mask process. First it's the Hanacure [facial set], and then I do the 111Skin Black Diamond Mask. I never go on camera without having done that.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

I don't. I'm really the wrong person to talk to about wellness. I don't really take care of myself very well — but, just recently, I started running again. So I guess the only thing I really do for wellness is run.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

I don't know that I received this. I think I learned this over time. I would say my best piece of relationship advice is to treat your loved one with the same kind of manners and politeness that you would with someone you just met. Always say please and thank you, excuse me, etc. I just feel like we get into these things where we feel so comfortable that we end up just treating the other person not in the way that we would treat even a stranger.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I like a bowl, like a salad with rice, but also all the other vegetables and all that kind of stuff.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

I think that my first big splurge was jewelry from Chanel fine jewelry, these shooting star earrings. And I do still own those. [...] I think I was probably 20 [when I bought them]. So the year 2000, it might've been 2002.

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

I guess really my childcare — my nanny is a stress-saving luxury.

What are you saving up for at the moment?

I would say I'm saving up for a really incredible vacation for next spring.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

I would go back and tell my younger self to just lean into being unique and individual. When I was younger, that wasn't really that popular. There was a big push for everyone to be relatable and the girl next door. But I think now we know that lots of different kind of girls live next door for sure. So I would just tell myself to hold on and lean into being unique and it'll all work out.