Never underestimate the importance of a little self-care. Treating yourself to wellness through an extended skin care routine, a moment of mindfulness, or even just a meal of your favorite foods is something TZR endorses 100%, and so does the team at Bustle, who took this idea to the next level by hosting an entire afternoon of feel-good activities for their B.Happy event on Saturday, June 29.

Presented by the All-New Toyota Camry, the day of panel discussions, brand activations, gifting, and more took place in Hollywood, California and hundreds of creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers craving some serious mind, body, and soul TLC were in attendance. Outside, the Y2K trend-clad crowd enjoyed refreshments including açaí bowls and cocktails as well as a set list by Daisy O’Dell.

Inside the venue, apparel brand Dairy Boy offered custom embroidery via their DIY denim bar and fashion label Artless Forever gave guests personalized fashion portraits by illustrator Creating with Jade. Other indoor booths included a donut station by sexual wellness brand WOO More Play where guests grabbed sweet treats from San Diego-based bakery Donut Bar frosted with WOO’s best-selling (and totally edible) Coconut Love Oil. Pleasure-enhancing tonics from beverage company Human Desire and a permanent jewelry activation by Brooklyn-based RELLERY were also available to guests. Creative agency Air Milkshake and Paint Anywhere provided paint-by-number kits for attendees to take home and create their own masterpiece.

(+) Feel-good gifting at the Joy Mart Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Bustle (+) Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davey Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Bustle (+) Woo More Play donut bar Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Bustle INFO 1/3

While in the interior lounge area, guests settled in to soak up expert intel during panels. The schedule kicked off with #HappyCore, in which Bustle’s Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen chatted with content creators Whitney Port and Tay Lautner and actor Nazanin Mandi about how to unlock joy — each panelist getting personal about their own sources of happiness. Then, Instagram stars Payton Sartain and Alyssa Amoroso joined TV host Kamie Crawford and podcaster Krista Williams to share their own joy-inducing tips for the Happiness Hacks panel. There was also a literary discussion between Owen and Bright Young Women author Jessica Knoll, a treat for all the BookTok followers in the audience. As for the beauty lovers, they got their fix with feedback from a dream team of experts including Samantha Nik, Donni Davy, and Scotty Cunha. In between conversations, the crowd got reenergized and grounded with a workout led by fitness pro Bec Donlan, a moment of meditation by Open, and a breathwork session guided by expert Millana Snow.

Another highlight of the afternoon was the Toyota-sponsored interactive maze, at which guests navigated a car wash-inspired labyrinth to discover a hidden coffee bar, a tarot reader, and a prize wheel that scored them fun props to pose with for professional pics inside the new 2025 Camry. After exiting the maze, attendees got to choose gifts from the Joy Mart, filled with various beauty and wellness goodies from brands like Goodonya, Nez, Côte, Wellious, Omorovicza, Dazzle Dry, Iconic London, Naturium, Rael, Fig. 1, Kreatures of Habit, JBK Wellness Labs, Knesko, and GHD Hair — perfect for partaking in self-care at home.

Life Hacks panelists Payton Sartain, Kamie Crawford, Alyssa Amoroso, and Krista Williams Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Bustle

The afternoon’s itinerary ceremoniously concluded with drag queen karaoke. The crowd collectively sang along to classics by the Spice Girls, Katy Perry, and Journey while snacking on Fonuts and burgers and fries by Shake Shack. So after the day’s worth of endorphin-boosting activities, attendees headed off with their hearts and their swag bags full.