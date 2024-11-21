Social media is flooded with content about the Blue Mind theory. For anyone taking an Instagram and TikTok hiatus — or with a different algorithm than ours — it’s the now-viral idea that being close to water (whether it’s a lake, ocean, hot springs, or babbling brook) can make people happier, healthier, and more peaceful. The theory was originally popularized by marine biologist Dr. Wallace Nichols in his 2014 book Blue Mind. Over the last decade, a multitude of researchers have reported on the positive impact of blue spaces on mental health and well-being.

Of course, we don’t need methodology or studies to confirm what cultures around the world have long understood (and vacationers know to be true), and that’s the connection between humans and water — especially as it relates to well-being. Floating in the cenotes of the Yucatán is partially a rite of passage for quieting the mind and nourishing the skin. Japanese onsen bathing traditions date back centuries. Ditto goes for the practice of “taking in the waters” in storied European spa destinations like Budapest and Evian. In Nordic countries like Estonia and Finland, it’s all about cold plunges or "avantouinti" (ice swimming).

To be clear, water-focused wellness programming at hotels and resorts isn’t entirely new, but it used to be way more niche. As the tides of tourism have shifted and holiday-goers are increasingly looking for escapes that prioritize mental and physical health, the number of properties betting on blue has grown exponentially. Traditional practices of Watsu, a therapeutic massage-like treatment in chest-deep, warm water, are having a resurgence at newly built resorts. And we’re seeing way more hydrotherapy circuits as part of the spa facilities that used to just include saunas and steam rooms. Beyond the spa itself, hotels are packing activity brochures full of water-centric pursuits (think: aqua fitness classes and guided meditation steps from the waves) that provide well-being boosts.

Want to dip your toes in the next big travel wellness trend? Take a Blue Mind-influenced vacation at these hotels that pair dreamy ocean and lakeside locations with water-fueled well-being offerings.

Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal Spa: Ischia, Italy

Perched on a rocky outcrop above the azure waters of the Gulf of Naples, Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal Spa is as beautiful a destination as any. It’s also a place where time seems to slow down. Guests lounge poolside underneath navy and white striped umbrellas and savor seafood overlooking the sea. Besides its mesmerizing environs, the soothing atmosphere draws many travelers who make the pilgrimage for spa treatments infused with the health-boosting benefits of Ischia’s famous thermal water and volcanic mud and to float in the trio of hydrotherapy pools.

Rosewood Le Guanahani: St. Barths

St. Barths is a luxurious and leisurely escape with postcard-perfect beaches and turquoise water. Bon vivants staying at Rosewood Le Guanahani get even more aquatic advantages thanks to the privileged setting and curated programming. Described as “a wave that runs through the energy pathways of the body,” the Rising Tide Massage on a quartz-infused floating bed could easily be called buoyant bliss. For a unique workout, give Floatfit — a 60-minute HIIT workout performed on a floating board overlooking the ocean — a go.

NIHI Sumba: Suma, Indonesia

NIHI Sumba is a remote island paradise that’s steeped in unbridled beauty. Activities like swimming with horses at sunset, coastal hikes, and releasing sea turtles into the ocean aim to help guests reconnect to the natural world. On the menu for the signature Spa Safari? Breathwork submerged in the sea (or your private villa pool) stimulates the Mammalian Reflex to lower cortisol and improve mental clarity. Fitness buffs looking for a challenge can try underwater rock running (yes, what surfers and Navy Seals do for training).

JOALI Being: Bodufushi Island, Maldives

Wrapped in the beauty of placid lagoons, swaying palms, and pristine sand, JOALI Being, a wellness-centric resort hidden away in a quiet corner of the Maldives, corners the market on a restorative getaway. The atmosphere seeks to instill a sense of “weightlessness” — which, incidentally, is exactly how spa-goers report feeling after Watsu. Other waterfront wellness includes anti-gravity yoga and massages by the waves. The marine center coordinates scuba diving excursions. At night, falling asleep to the gentle lull of the ocean guarantees quality zzzs.

Cayo Levantado Resort: Samaná, Dominican Republic

Tucked away on a small island off the coast of the Dominican Republic, Cayo Levantado wraps breezy vibes, idyllic Samaná surroundings, and an array of wellness experiences into the ultimate stress-erasing, all-inclusive vacation package. A tranquility-promoting favorite, aquatic sound healing takes place in the cenote-inspired pool at the Yubarta wellness center. During the session, a therapist pairs gentle movements and crystal singing bowls to transport recipients into a state of bliss. Afterward, there’s plenty of time for sipping piña coladas and swimming in the ocean.

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa: St. Barths

It’s not uncommon for Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa guests to enter an almost hypnotic state while watching turquoise tides lap the pristine white sand from the comfort of a private ocean-view villa. The stunning five-star property levels up the relaxation even more with “Atma Janzu,” a mind-body meditation practice in which the rhythmic movements of water guide participants into a deep state of calm. To double down on serenity, tack on an aquatic Tibetan sound healing therapy session.

Amanyara: Turks & Caicos

For travelers looking for a retreat-like vacation that blends stunning Caribbean scenery, airy indoor/outdoor villas, and plenty of wellness rewards, Amanyara, a luxurious respite on an 18,000-acre nature reserve, is just the tranquil ticket. Among the many revitalizing rituals, Ai Chi, also known as Aqua Tai Chi, which uses breathing techniques and resistance training in water to both strengthen the body and relax the mind, really leans into the ethos of the Blue Mind theory. Of course, the positive impacts of being by the water are also present while snoozing under sun loungers on the beach and sitting poolside.

The Resort at Pelican Hill: Newport Coast, California

The Resort at Pelican Hill looks large above Newport Beach. If ocean sweeps and salty breezes aren’t enough to calm the mind and energize the spirit, spend the day soaking away stress at the wellness center featuring a 28-foot-high rotunda, flowing water wall, steam rooms, saunas, saltwater tubs, and treatment rooms for Coastal Renewal body rituals and Hydrafacials. Another major draw for the health-focused crowd, the aqua fitness classes utilize the natural resistance of water to get muscles pumping.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: Malé, Maldives

The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is the ultimate swishy island getaway with villas surrounded by crystal-clear water for swimming, floating, and paddling, and brilliant turquoise to the horizon. On the well-being side of things, the state-of-the-art Aqua Wellness Center boasts a 270-square-meter hydroponic therapy pool with six different zones that use various levels of jet intensity and water temperature to boost circulation and minimize tension.

Sandals Saint Vincent: St. Vincent & Grenadines

Couples can kick back, unwind, and enjoy the scenery and facilities at Sandals Saint Vincent. The resort recently introduced a 75-minute Raindrop Ritual, a body scrub and lymphatic massage combo using essential oils. The cleansing and relaxation-inducing treatment is offered in an outdoor spa hut alongside the flowing river. For travelers who also want to stay right on the water, the spacious and secluded overwater villas come with direct sea access, outdoor soaking tubs, and perks like complimentary boat transfers.