This Iconic Retailer Just Unveiled A Sexual Wellness Shop

Cultivating a healthy sexual practice can be a form of self-care, and over the last decade or so this concept has become far less taboo — and brands are responding with products that feel as thoughtful, high-quality, and chic as anything else in the wellness industry. Case in point: Bloomingdale’s brand new sexual wellness shop, which aims to offer an accessible yet luxurious solution to your most intimate needs.

In addition to its notoriously stylish offerings in the categories of fashion, accessories, beauty, and home, the iconic retailer just launched an expertly curated collection of products that can enhance your sex life and improve your body positivity. In addition to toys to use with a partner or by yourself, the new offerings include shaving products, massagers, lubricant, and more and the majority of featured brands are female-led. There’s Dame, which specializes in ergonomic, inclusive vibrators (their suction toy, available in Bloomingdale’s new sexual wellness shop, is a top seller), created by Alexandra Fine and Janet Lieberman, body hair care company Fur, founded by Laura Schubert, and Maude, a modern minimalist line of goods for before, during, and after sex, dreamed up by Eva Goicochea.

Prices for items in this new shop-in-shop start at $10 (for a travel-friendly bottle of lubricant) to $200 (for a cleverly designed, body-hugging vibrator), so there’s a little something for every need and price range. If your sexual wellness could benefit from a new tool or pampering product, see ahead for some highlights from Bloomingdale’s chic selection.

