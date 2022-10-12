Menu
If You’re Suffering From Painful Menstrual Cramps, Sip On This
The best teas … period.
Natalia Lusinski
Dandelions are more than just weeds found in your yard — they can also help
lessen period pain
.
is caffeine-free and contains organic ground roasted dandelion root to produce an effective,
calming tea
.
Ginger helps
alleviate period cramps
since it’s long been known for its
anti-inflammatory properties
. It can naturally reduce pain — and tastes good to boot.
contain 100% raw ginger tea from India that’s naturally harvested from organic farms.
