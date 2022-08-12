(Health)

These Anti-Inflammatory Smoothies Do A Body Good

Rachel Fine, owner of nutrition counseling practice To The Pointe Nutrition, says her go-to anti-inflammatory smoothie is loaded with blueberries and avocados, “because they are high in the ‘good for you’ type of fat which have been shown to reduce inflammatory markers in the blood.” @tothepointenutrition
Karisa Karmali, certified personal trainer, fitness coach, and founder of Self-Love and Fitness, is a fan of this high-fiber green summer smoothie, which she says will leave you feeling full and satisfied. Self-Love And Fitness

