(Health)

Need Some Shut-Eye? Try One Of These Sleep Supplements

Sweet dreams...

By Natalia Lusinski
@arrae.co
best sleep supplements
If you’re seeking something sans melatonin, Arrae's Sleep Capsules contain alternative natural ingredients like valerian root and chamomile. Non-habit forming, the pills help you sleep, but allow you to wake up feeling more energized.Courtesy of Arrae
Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda, Moon Juice’s Dream Dust is a blend of calming adaptogens and herbs, like ashwagandha and chamomile, to help you get to sleep — and stay asleep. Just add the powder to some tea, milk, or hot water, and you’ll be off to dream land in no time.Courtesy of Moon Juice

Tap