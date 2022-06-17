(Nutrition)

Can’t Sleep? Try Sipping On One Of These Calming Teas

The nightcap you didn’t know you needed.

By Natalia Lusinski
Sakara Sleep Tea, which contains key calming ingredients like valerian, passionflower, and catnip (yes — catnip!), will help you doze off in no time. Just steep for three to five minutes and sip at bedtime.

Do Not Disturb by Apothékary contains sleep-inducing, and stress-reducing herbs, like holy basil, rose, and mucuna, along with natural sweeteners, like cinnamon, lucuma, and coconut cream powder. It’ll not only help you relax, but also get a good night’s sleep. (Edible flowers optional.)

