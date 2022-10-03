(Nutrition)

Trying To Make The Switch To Mushroom Coffee? Try One Of These

Gives a whole new meaning to “shrooming.”

Finland-born Four Sigmatic comes in a few mushroom coffee varieties, including Think (with lion’s mane), Defend (with chaga), and Balance (with ashwagandha), which help boost your immune system in an all-natural way.Four Sigmatic
MUD\WTR calls itself a coffee alternative and contains no coffee (unlike many other mushroom coffees). Instead, the base is masala chai tea, mixed with different types of adaptogenic mushrooms, including lion’s mane and reishi.@drinkmudwtr

