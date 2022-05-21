When temperatures rise, you’ll want a blanket that’s equal parts cozy and cool. The best summer blankets are made of breathable fabrics and have a lightweight design, and some even feature temperature-regulating technology. And if you prefer a medium-weight blanket, there are options that will help you feel comfy without overheating. Plus, all of these styles will look great on your bed or draped over your couch, too.

What To Consider When Choosing Summer Blankets

When you’re thinking about which fabric is best for summer, first, consider the breathability factor. Fabrics such as cotton, lyocell (made from eucalyptus trees), and bamboo are all breathable materials that allow air and moisture to travel freely through. Loose-weave patterns can also help increase airflow. On the other hand, you may want to stay away from fluffy fillings and tightly knit fabrics which tend to trap heat. Polyester, however, can still be considered a worthy option for summer if it’s designed with moisture-wicking in mind.

To help you figure out a blanket’s weight, many brands offer grams per square meter (GSM) numbers. The higher the number, the thicker the blanket. As a general rule, lightweight blankets have a GSM starting around 150, while medium-weight options range as high as 350.

Finally, consider pairing your lightweight blanket with a glorious set of cooling pillows and sheets to achieve the ultimate summer’s night sleep. And with all that in mind, read on for the best summer blankets to fit in with any style of decor.

1. A Classic Cotton Blanket With A Decorative Weave

This beautifully woven cotton blanket features a mid-range GSM of 350, making it perfect for staying cool yet cozy. The dobby weave gives it a luxurious texture, and it comes in a dozen colors to suit your decor, whether you prefer bold plum, soothing sage, or classic white. It can be machine washed and dried, and some Amazon reviewers note that it even gets softer with each wash.

Material: 100% Cotton | GSM: 350 | Sizes: Twin, Queen (featured), King, Throw | Colors: 12

2. A Waffle Knit Blanket Made Of Bamboo & Cotton

This silky blanket blends two breathable fabrics — cotton and bamboo-derived viscose — making it perfect for the warm weather. Though the GSM isn’t listed, one Amazon shopper described it as a “soft, fluffy, lightweight blanket,” and its waffle weave makes it ideal for wicking away moisture and regulating temperature. Plus, it’s machine washable and easy to maintain.

Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Bamboo-Derived Viscose | GSM: Not Specified | Sizes: Twin, Queen (featured), King, Throw | Colors: 7

2. Editor’s Pick: A Cooling Comforter For Those Who Prefer A Thicker Blanket

This dreamy blanket is made from 100% eucalyptus-derived lyocell and is both breathable and temperature-regulating. It’s also been tried, tested, and adored by TZR editor Cristina Sanza, who says, “Even though I’m a hot sleeper, I can’t get comfortable without a fluffy blanket. That’s why I’m obsessed with the Buffy comforter. It offers the perfect amount of weight without feeling overly hot, so I can sleep comfortably year-round.”

What’s more, the Buffy brand reports that the eucalyptus used to make this blanket uses 10 times less water than cotton, and has been harvested from renewable forests. In addition to being a relatively earth-friendly choice, this blanket features a cool-touch fabric that makes your whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow.

Material: 100% Lyocell | GSM: Not Specified | Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen (featured), King/California King | Colors: 1

4. A Weighted Blanket That’s Both Cool & Comforting

Combining comforting weight with a cooling material, this 100% cotton weighted blanket features a glass bead filling that feels like a hug, but it doesn’t compromise on airflow. It comes with a soft and breathable bamboo cover that can be easily machine washed and dried, though the blanket itself is not washable. With many weight options to choose from and a handy chart to help you decide, this weighted blanket is an excellent option for summer. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “This weighted blanket hugs you just right and the material is soft and breathable. I tend to run hot and the bamboo definitely helps with keeping cooler.” In addition to the 60-by-80-inch, 15-pound blanket featured here, you can choose from 10 other sizes and weights.

Material: 100% Cotton Blanket With Bamboo Duvet Cover | GSM: Not Specified | Sizes: 11 options ranging from 48 inches x 72 inches (12 pounds) to 80 inches x 87 inches (30 pounds) | Colors: 4

5. A Jersey Blanket That Will Remind You Of Your Favorite Sweatshirt

Featuring a medium-weight GSM of 280, this dual-texture blanket has a breathable jersey knit on one side and a fine fleece on the other side for when a chilly breeze comes through. While it’s made of polyester, the blanket is moisture-wicking and soft — one Amazon shopper wrote, “I slept like a baby under this blanket, even on hot summer nights.” Plus, this blanket is easy to care for, as it can be machine washed and dried.

Material: 100% Microfiber Polyester | GSM: 280 | Sizes: Twin, Queen (featured), King, Throw | Colors: 6

6. A Simple, Textured Cotton Blanket

This beautiful, 100% cotton blanket is made with soft, long-staple fibers and boasts a medium-weight GSM of 350. The intricate herringbone weave adds a touch of visual interest, and it’s machine washable, too. Choose from more than a dozen colors in neutral and pastel tones, including sage green, light blue, beige, and gray. In addition to the herringbone pattern shown above, the blanket also comes in a waffle weave design.

Material: 100% Cotton | GSM: 350 | Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen (featured), King/California King | Colors & Styles: 17

7. A Cult-Favorite Blanket That Boasts Cooling Technology

For a more high-tech option, this summer blanket features jade particles and polyester to absorb excess heat and keep you cool. It comes in a range of striped prints and solid colors to suit your space, and is backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after over 17,000 Amazon reviews. However, while this blanket is machine washable, it’s recommended that it be placed in a laundry bag. According to one Amazon reviewer, if you’re looking for a blanket that is “as blissful as the cold side of your pillow,” this is it.

Material: Arc-Chill Fabric, Cotton | GSM: Not Specified | Sizes: 51 inches x 67 inches, 59 inches x 79 inches, 79 inches x 86 inches (featured), 90 inches x 108 inches | Colors: 8

8. A Summer Blanket With A Casual, Coastal Feel

This airy throw blanket is perfect for summertime Netflix sessions on the couch or to add a layer of texture to your bed. It’s made from four lightweight layers of 100% woven muslin cotton, which gives it plenty of airflow. It’s also available in a six-layer version, and it comes in a baby-friendly size, as well. Plus, it’s machine washable.

Material: 100% Cotton | GSM: Not Specified | Sizes: 55 inches x 75 inches | Colors: 5