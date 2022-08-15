(Nutrition)
Easy as 1-2-3.
Nothing says summer like this Grilled Peach and Burrata Salad by Plays Well With Butter. Whether you grill the peaches or use fresh ones, there’s no wrong way to make this salad — you can also add prosciutto (or another protein of your choosing), olive oil, balsamic, basil, sea salt, and pepper.
Shutterstock
To get a good dose of mood-boosting Omega-3s, try this Hot Smoked Salmon and Asparagus Salad by Anna Stanford. (You can also make it with chicken or shrimp.) Potatoes and avocados are in the salad, too, and the dressing contains delicious (and healthy) ingredients like Greek yogurt, lemon, and horseradish.