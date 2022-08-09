Want To Be Happier? Try Eating One Of These Foods

(Health)
Eating your feelings can be a great thing.
Salmon and sardines are a good way to get Omega-3 fatty acids. They’re essential fats that can help boost your mood and lower depression, particularly in women, according to some studies. Plus, Omega-3s have several other benefits, including promoting brain health and fighting inflammation.
Seeds and nuts not only contain good-for-you fats and protein, but they also contain tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps create serotonin. So whether you choose a handful of almonds, peanuts, or sunflower seeds — among others — it’ll likely put you in a better mood.
