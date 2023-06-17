Practicality isn’t typically synonymous with pretty; but this guide to the most clever, best-looking things under $35 on Amazon is here to change that reputation. Ahead, you’ll find an eclectic mix of home goods, gadgets, skin care products, and even clothes (because yes, clothes can be clever) that combine ingenuity with aesthetic appeal.

From a spacious beach tote with a built-in cooler to a stunning dress that transforms into a whole new look depending on the way you tie it — plus home organizers, accents, and upgrades galore — this list has it all. Keep scrolling to discover some of the cutest and cleverest products you can buy on Amazon right now.

1 A Rotating Makeup Organizer In The Chicest, Vintage-Inspired Design Amazon INVSSENE Rotating Makeup Organizer $30 See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer will corral your makeup, skin care, or perfume collection into one, easily reachable place. The mid-century modern-inspired design, comprising three fluted, bottle-green shelves and gold-toned hardware, will look stunning on your countertop or vanity, too. “I’m a bit of a diva and this product completely exceeded my expectations!” one Amazon shopper wrote, continuing, “SO much cuter in person and great quality, easy assembly, rotates so smoothly (& quietly).” Available colors: 3

2 This 50-Pack Of Heirloom-Quality Recipe Cards Amazon Jot & Mark Floral Recipe Cards (50 Cards) $10 See On Amazon These recipe cards are perfect for those who prefer traditional hard copies of their favorite recipes over digital versions, or who want to centralize a hodgepodge collection of family recipes into one, stylish place. The double-sided design includes a few lines to include pertinent details, like the number of servings and prep time, followed by several lines for spelling out the recipe. The thick cardstock will stand up to years’ worth of use (and the occasional food stain). These 50-packs come in nine pretty, whimsical designs, like “English Daisies,” “Summer Citrus,” and “Autumn Harvest” (pictured). Available styles: 9

3 A Beach-Ready Tote Bag With A Zip-Off Cooler Compartment Amazon JIANYA Waterproof Beach Tote $27 See On Amazon Designed with picnics, camping, and long beach days in mind, this large-capacity tote bag includes a zip-off cooler on the bottom that’s big enough to fit 14 drinks, and/or a collection of snacks. Other clever features include mesh compartments on the outside, a waterproof inner pocket, and a totally waterproof and sand-proof construction. It comes in 26 chic colors and patterns, like nautical stripes, trendy marble, and leopard. Available colors: 26

4 This Rustic-Chic Tiered Hanging Shelf You Can Use So Many Ways Amazon BAMFOX Hanging Wall Shelves $33 See On Amazon This three-tiered hanging shelf looks so much more expensive than its under-$30 price tag suggests, thanks especially to the rich, dark wood and rope detailing that can lean farmhouse, beachy, or traditional, depending on the rest of your interior aesthetic. This would work great in your bathroom to store things like tissues and a candle, in the kitchen for dry goods and mugs, or even as a pretty display for small potted plants.

5 A Makeup Palette With A Blush, Highlighter, & Bronzer In A Clever, Stacked Design Amazon Kaja 3-in-1 Blendable Sculpting Trio $28 See On Amazon Perfect for traveling or streamlining your makeup collection, this cult-favorite Kaja palette includes a blush, highlighter, and bronzer in a stacked design inspired by bento boxes. The blush and highlighter are powders and the bronzer is a cream, but all three are super soft and blendable, thanks to the mango seed that’s blended into the formulas. One reviewer raved, “A little of this goes a long way and gives a radiant glow once blended. It’s a very small compact but because you don’t need very much, I think the value is spot on (I’ve tried so many bronzers, blushes and highlighters, but this is the most pigmented yet blends to give you a natural look).” Available shades: 5

6 This Popular Stacked Container Inspired By Bento Boxes Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating and over 50,000 ratings in total, shoppers can’t get enough of these cute and clever Bentgo boxes, ideal for taking your lunch to work or on a picnic. It includes one large, open container on the bottom for salad greens or grains, and one container that stacks on top with four separate wells for toppings, snacks, and a salad dressing. Both lock securely together — and it even includes a reusable fork. Choose from eight colors, including the stylish marble and blush version pictured. Available colors: 8

7 4 Soft & Squishy Travel Bottles That Look Chic, Too Amazon Gemice Toiletry Travel Bottles (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These best-selling travel toiletry bottles are so great-looking, you just might want to continue using them when you’re home from your trip; in fact, one reviewer wrote that they “still use one as a lotion bottle to carry my regular lotion in my purse.” The soft, squishy silicone tubes pack nicely and make it easy to squeeze out your shampoo, conditioner, and skin care products, and the cap is totally leakproof and airtight. The 3-ounce bottles are big enough to hold “more than enough product for a week of travel,” as another shopper shared, while still remaining TSA-friendly. Available colors: 9

8 This Wall-Mounted Mop & Broom Hanger That’ll Instantly Streamline Your Space Amazon reliahom Wall Mounted Broom Holder $12 See On Amazon Though this mop and broom hanger itself might not be great-looking per se, it’ll definitely make your closet space look (and perform) a lot better. And you can’t deny how clever it is, complete with four racks and five hanging hooks, all of which are adjustable. It’s wall-mounted to save precious floor space, and several reviewers rave about how easy it is to install.

9 A Sleek & Simple Jewelry Organizer In A Handy Stacked Design Amazon CONBOLA Rotating Jewelry Organizer $10 See On Amazon This clever jewelry organizer is made up of five circular boxes that stack together and rotate outward, so you’re able to see exactly what’s inside. The chic, minimalist design looks great on your vanity, too. No need to limit its use to jewelry — as one shopper wrote, “I got this to keep my daily trinkets in the dressing area. Very compact and perfect for it. Helps me keep the clutter away and have all I need in one place.” Available colors: 5

10 This Pack Of Adorable Flower-Shaped Pimple Patches Amazon squish Flower Power Acne Patches $14 See On Amazon If you’re going to pop on a pimple patch, why not make it cute? These acne patches from buzzy beauty brand squish are shaped like cute little flowers in ‘90s-inspired pastel colors, complete with a tiny, sparkling rhinestone in the center. They’re just as effective as utilitarian hydrocolloid patches for healing whiteheads in a few hours.

11 A Chic Little Ottoman You Can Secretly Use For Storage Amazon Comfortland Ottoman Pouf Cover $30 See On Amazon This chic ottoman doubles as s secret storage space for pillows, blankets, or towels by design — it arrives hollow, so will actually need to be stuffed with your extra textiles to give it some shape. How clever is that? “I like that I can control the firmness and poofiness by adding lots or little stuffing. I stuffed it with a plush king size mattress protector and a couple of old sham covers that I had lying around. Makes for a nice cushy footrest,” one customer shared. Choose from 10 styles, from shaggy faux fur to smooth faux-leather options. Available styles: 10

12 This Stack Of Decorative Coffee Table Books For Under $35 Amazon Kroucoco Decorative Book Stack (3 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon Coffee table books are always a chic decorative accent, but they can get quite pricey. Enter: This faux stack of three coffee table books, which rings up at under $35. Though the books themselves aren’t real (the pages are blank), they’ll still look real on a table or bookshelf — and the graphic, black-and-white design looks so modern and chic.

13 A Convertible Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways Amazon Clothink Convertible Wrap Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Ideal for weddings, cocktail parties, and other special events, this clever convertible maxi dress can be worn multiple ways. It has a set of straps and a tie around the waist that can be twisted, stretched, and manipulated to create all kinds of necklines and sleeve styles. “It flows beautifully and is a lovely soft color,” one reviewer wrote, and many others report that the thick, stretchy material releases wrinkles easily, so it packs nicely for vacations and destination weddings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

14 This Pair Of Makeup Brush Covers That Keep Your Tools Clean & Intact While You Travel Amazon brush bubble Original Silicone Makeup Brush Covers (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Made of flexible, waterproof silicone, these bubble-style makeup brush covers will keep your brushes clean inside a travel makeup bag, and they’ll prevent bristles from misshaping. This order comes with two covers that can fit over a single large powder brush, or several smaller ones. “I travel a lot for work and I don’t like having my brushes mixed with the rest of my cosmetics,” one customer shared. “Saw these on an instagram feed and decided to try. Cost was good and concept is simple but works!! Doesn’t take up space.”

15 A Set Of Café-Inspired Glass Mugs Amazon JoyJolt Cadus Insulated Coffee Cups (Set of 2) $25 See On Amazon These restaurant-quality glass mugs look a bit more stylish than your usual mugs for coffee or tea, and thanks to the lightweight yet super-solid double-walled borosilicate glass, they may actually do a better job of insulating hot drinks (but the handle stays cool). This simple addition will make your morning coffee routine feel that much more special.

16 This Lightweight Sunscreen Mist Designed Specifically For Your Hair & Scalp Amazon COOLA Sunscreen Scalp Spray $26 See On Amazon Your scalp is just as in need of sun protection as the rest of your face and body — but rather than applying your usual sticky sunscreen spray onto your scalp (and, by extension, your hair), opt for this genius COOLA scalp mist. Equipped with SPF 30 to prevent both burns and UV-induced color fading, it’s formulated specifically to feel soft and lightweight on your hair, and the precision nozzle makes it easy to target your parting. Plus, the mostly organic formula is made with some good-for-hair ingredients, like panthenol and gotu kola extract, and it has a yummy tropical scent.

17 A Cute Little Workout Dress With A Built-In Bodysuit Amazon IUGA Workout Dress With Built-In Bra & Shorts $35 See On Amazon Not only is this little workout dress perfectly tenniscore, but since it has a full built-in bodysuit with shorts and a shelf bra, it actually functions as an all-in-one outfit — no underthings necessary. The bike shorts have two slip pockets, the bra is complete with removable pads, and the criss-cross straps are adjustable, for extra functionality points. The stretchy, moisture-wicking material is ideally suited for tennis and golf, but it’s cute enough to wear daily with an accessories swap. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

18 This Surprisingly Stylish Toilet Brush & Holder Amazon mDesign Stainless Steel Toilet Bowl Brush and Holder Set $24 See On Amazon Never thought a toilet brush and holder could look good? This one from mDesign will change your mind. It’s sleek, low-profile, and compact enough to fit discreetly in the corner of your bathroom, and it comes in 10 metallic, matte, and marble finishes that are so much chicer than they need to be. This is one of those unexpected details that’ll make all the difference in your space — as one reviewer wrote, “It’s probably one of the best I’ve purchased over the years.” Available colors: 10

19 A Sports Bra With A Hidden Pocket For Your Phone Amazon QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Sport Bra $20 See On Amazon This sports bra stylishly solves the problem of what to do with your phone while you head out for a run or a gym session, as the racerback straps are equipped with a discreet slip pocket that’s sized precisely for your phone, and a double-flap closure keeps it secure while you move around. It even has holes for threading through wired headphones. It also has enough compression for medium-impact workouts, and the smooth, stretchy material prevents chafing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

20 This Nested Water Carafe & Tumbler That Looks So High-End Amazon Sizikato Carafe With Tumbler Glass $30 See On Amazon With its fluted glass design and curated array of colors, like bottle green, amber, and cobalt, this ultra-chic water carafe looks sourced from a modern design boutique — certainly not Amazon. A tumbler glass nestles on top of the carafe, completing the sculptural shape. This would be such a thoughtful addition to a bedside table in your guest bedroom or bathroom. Available colors: 5

21 A Marble-Print Bathroom Organizer With Plenty Of Space For Your Most-Used Items Amazon Vitviti Bathroom Vanity Organizer $18 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to spruce up your bathroom? Add this under-$20 toothbrush holder to your cart. It’s rendered in a forever-chic marble resin and designed with several slots in varying sizes to organize your toothbrush, toothpaste, and other odds and ends that you like to keep within easy reach on your countertop. It’s also waterproof and has drainage holes on the bottom to prevent mold and mildew. Available styles: 6

22 This Set Of Chic Press-On Nails That Are “Better Than Salon Nails” Amazon Glamnetic Press On Nails (30 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon This press-on nail set from Glamnetic is among the chicest, best-looking press-ons you’ll find — and since they last up to two weeks and are reusable with proper care, you’ll end up saving a good amount of money on repeat purchases and visits to the nail salon. “All i can say is, WOW! As someone who goes to the salon to get acrylics religiously, I wanted to find a more cost effective option,” one happy customer wrote, continuing, “I think they might even be better than salon nails as these lay flatter than acrylics and don't look so bulky.” They come in 40 designs, lengths, and shapes. Available styles: 40

23 A Motivational Water Bottle That Ensures You Hit Your Hydration Goals For The Day Amazon FIT Strong & Healthy Glass Water Bottle With Time Marker Reminder $23 See On Amazon If you struggle to get down your daily ounces, this water bottle will be a game changer for you. It has time markers indicated along the bottle, ranging from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., making your water intake feel a lot more manageable (the 1-liter bottle is designed to be refilled halfway through the day, so you’ll end up drinking 2 liters in total). The bottle is also dishwasher-safe, comes with a cleaning brush, and is insulated to keep your water nice and cold throughout the day. Available colors: 17

24 These Popular Drugstore Primers With Targeted Effects Amazon e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer $7 See On Amazon These e.l.f. primers are available in eight formulas with unique, targeted effects, like “Blemish Control” above, which is packed with pore-unclogging salicylic acid and made with a green tint to counteract redness associated with breakouts; “Brightening Lavender,” which cancels out dullness or yellowness in your complexion; and “Illuminating,” blended with subtle shimmer for a dewy effect. They’re perfect for prepping your skin for makeup application, or enhancing your natural complexion if you prefer to go makeup-free. Not to mention, they cost less than $10 and boast over 60,000 Amazon ratings. Available shades/formulas: 8

25 A Stylish Velvet Footstool With A Hidden Storage Space Amazon Cpintltr Velvet Ottoman with Storage $30 See On Amazon For another clever-yet-stylish storage solution, consider this velvet footstool. With its metallic hairpin legs and faux-wood top, it looks like a chic, mid century modern-inspired ottoman; lift the top, and you’ll find some storage space for a throw blanket, TV remotes, and other odds and ends you’d rather keep under wraps. Available colors: 20

26 A Brass & Marble TP Holder With A Practical Shelf Amazon Nodafuer Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf $30 See On Amazon Who said toilet paper holders can’t be chic? With its white marble shelf and matte brass hook, that’s the only word for this one. It doesn’t just look great, either — the shelf makes it super functional, as you can use it to hold baby wipes or your phone, or something decorative like a candle, room spray, or plant. Available colors: 2

27 This Gorgeous Lip Balm That Creates A Custom Shade Of Pink For You Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm and Lip Stain $17 See On Amazon Winky Lux has become a cult-favorite for their cool, tone-adjusting lip balms that react to your skin’s unique pH balance to create the perfect shade for you. This one will give you a custom pink color, and it also looks gorgeous thanks to the flower embedded inside. It’s a great gift for the beauty lover in your life.

28 These Fun, Colorful Knives With Animal Print Designs Amazon Cuisinart Animal Print Cutlery Set (12-Pieces) $27 See On Amazon Cooking tools don’t have to boring — and this set of animal print knives from Cuisinart is the perfect example of that. For under $30, you’ll get six different knives in assorted colors featuring different prints, and they come with covers, too. They’re also incredibly highly rated on Amazon, with a rare 4.8-star overall rating after over 40,000 Amazon shoppers weighed in.

29 A Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment Made With Hawaiian Botanicals Amazon Hanalei Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment $16 See On Amazon As this highly rated lip treatment proves, pumpkin spice isn’t just for lattes and loaves. Made with Hawaiian kukui nut oil and other nourishing ingredients like shea butter and grape seed oil, it leaves lips smooth and soft while also smelling deliciously of everyone’s favorite fall coffee order.

30 This Minimalist Essential Oil Diffuser That’ll Make Your Home Smell Amazing Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $22 See On Amazon Thanks to its minimalist design that’ll fit (discreetly) into any space, this essential oil diffuser looks much better than many of its bulky, maximalist counterparts. Despite its simple appearance, it’s capable of functioning as a diffuser, humidifier, and night light — it lights up in seven colors and can be controlled with the included remote.

31 These Clear Organizes To Make Your Fridge *Aesthetic* Amazon Greenco Clear Stackable Storage Organizer Containers (Set of 8) $29 See On Amazon Up your fridge’s interior (it seems that everyone’s doing it these days) with these popular clear organizer bins. You can put pretty much anything inside, configure them as you want, and they’ll keep everything neat and easy to access, in addition to looking great. Note that lots of people use these for their pantries, too.

32 These Blue Light Blocking Sunglasses That *Actually* Look Good Amazon SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 See On Amazon Blue light blocking glasses can help ease eye strain, and they’re undoubtedly one of the cleverest inventions of the past decade. This pair stands out because they look like a pair of stylish designer glasses — despite costing less than $20 on Amazon. Impressively, these have earned over 13,000 five-star Amazon ratings to date.

33 A Handy Armrest Organizer That’s Not An Eyesore Amazon Mkono Macrame Sofa Armrest Organizer $16 See On Amazon Short on space? This armrest organizer for your couch is oh-so clever — use it to store and access living room essentials like your remote, eyeglasses, and magazines. Armrest organizers aren’t the newest invention, but most of them are eyesores, which is what makes this macrame version so amazing.

34 These Shower Steamer Tablets That Look Like Candy Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon They may look like jumbo-size candies, but these pretty little tablets are actually meant to be placed in your shower to turn the steam into an aromatherapeutic vapor. Scents include uplifting grapefruit (perfect for early mornings); menthol and eucalyptus (ideal for when you’re congested or have a cold); and lemongrass and coconut for when you’re craving that tropical shower vibe.

35 This Cool Iridescent Glass That Also Has A Multi-Use Lid Amazon Lysenn Iridescent Glass Coffee Mug with Lid $12 See On Amazon On its own, this is a gorgeous mug, with its cool iridescent glass that changes colors depending on the light. But what makes it clever in addition to great-looking is that it has a bamboo lid that can also be used as a coaster (when the lid is kept on top, it works to keep your drinks hot). It also comes in a pretty pink and amber version. Available colors: 4

36 A Cleverly Designed Eye Mask Made Of Soft, Pretty Satin Amazon Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask $18 See On Amazon Thanks to its clever design, this best-selling sleep mask is superior at blocking out all the light around you. That said, this style of sleep mask tends not to be the most attractive — but this one is made of silky soft satin (which is also much better for your skin than other materials), so it both looks better and won’t leave you with irritated eyes or creases on your face. One Amazon reviewer commented, “I’ve tried at least fifty different masks—this is hands down the best mask I have ever used. It doesn’t dent my hair, it doesn’t pull on my face, it stays on (active sleeper), and is crazy soft. I highly recommend this product.”

37 The Password Book That’ll Change Your Life Amazon Boxclever Press Deluxe Password Book with Alphabetical Tabs $15 See On Amazon Prevent hackers from accessing your accounts by writing down your passwords in a journal rather than keeping them on your computer somewhere. This password book is also a must-have for the forgetful among us, and it comes in lots of cute prints. Inside, you’ll find dozens of pages with labels for the site name, URL, your username, and your password, and it can fit up to 400 passwords total. Available designs: 8

38 This Cool, Trendy Mirror With A Wavy Design Amazon GUOJOZO Acrylic Vanity Mirror $11 See On Amazon These wavy, asymmetric mirrors have been spotted all over aesthetics-minded Instagrams lately. Get in on the trend by picking up this mirror for less than $15, which comes with a sturdy bamboo base to keep it in place. It’ll look particularly cool in Scandi-chic and minimalist homes. Available shapes: 2

39 A Light-Up Magnifying Mirror That Also Looks Sleek In Your Bathroom Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror $30 See On Amazon Featuring LED lights and both 3X and 2X magnification, this mirror ensures you’ll never mess up your makeup again. It’s a best-seller on Amazon with over 6,000 five-star ratings, and looks sleek on your vanity or bathroom counter. Powered by a USB, Amazon reviewers say it’s travel friendly, too: “So happy to have bought this! I'm always traveling so this is a great addition to my travel essentials. The bottom is detachable so it fits perfectly in my backpack or luggage. It also looks amazing on my vanity,” wrote one shopper.

40 These Clever Silicone Straws That Are So Easy To Keep Clean Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 8) $15 See On Amazon Paper straws get all soggy and fall apart in minutes. Metal straws click and clang around your glass. Glass straws are extremely fragile. The solution? These clever silicone straws, which are so much more enjoyable to use (and easy to clean — just throw them in your dishwasher). Included, you’ll get eight straws and a tiny cleaning brush, and the straws are even tall enough for big, 30-ounce water bottles.

41 The Cutest Little Mushroom Lamp Amazon COOSA Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp $26 See On Amazon This adorable mushroom lamp looks so much more expensive than it is. It’ll look so cute in any home, in almost any room — an office, your bedroom, the living room — and comes in 16 gorgeous designs to suit any interior taste. The dimmable lamp comes ready to use with a warm Edison bulb inside, so all you have to do is plug it in. “Came protected, in great condition, and lit up immediately. Great decoration piece at a great price!” raved one Amazon reviewer, while another called it “a little work of art.” Available colors: 16

42 An Aesthetically Pleasing Magazine Holder That You Can Hang Amazon PENGKE Hanging Wall Magazine Holder $18 See On Amazon Whether you hang it on your wall or perch it on your desk, this magazine holder will look so cute while keeping your reading materials organized and accessible. An amazing gift for upcoming college students, it can also be used to store laptops and tablets, files, notebooks, or mail. Available colors: 2

43 This Roll-Up Picnic Blanket That Comes In The Coolest Designs Amazon Exclusivo Mezcla Waterproof Picnic Blankets $25 See On Amazon How cool is this picnic blanket? Not only is it sold in so many unique patterns in assorted colors — some neutral, some bright (and some featuring botanical prints) — but it’s also super handy, since it folds up into a compact size and has a handy carrying strap. For anyone who loves a good picnic, this is an absolute must. Available designs: 11

44 A Discreet Poo Bag Holder That You Can Mount Near Your Door Amazon Leashboss Wall Mount Pet Waste Bag Dispenser $18 See On Amazon As this poo bag dispenser proves, practical doesn’t have to be synonymous with ugly. Discreet and — dare we say, cool? — it can be mounted on the wall near your door so you’re never without on a dog walk again. “Looks great and works great,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Everyone who sees it comments what a good idea it is and how nice it looks for a poop bag dispenser!”

45 The Cutest Cactus-Shaped Fan For Your Bedside Table Or Desk Amazon BEISHIDA Small Personal Desk Fan $23 See On Amazon Another cute-but-practical hidden gem from Amazon, this tiny personal fan is shaped like a cactus, so it also doubles as a fun, decorative accent. Sold in pink and green, it automatically rotates, features three speeds, and can even be connected to your computer thanks to the built-in USB port. Available colors: 2

46 These Reusable Pee Pads That Look Like Antique Rugs Amazon PUPIBOO Pet Reusable Pee Pads (2-Pack) $29 See On Amazon These reusable pee pads are the definition of clever — and another example of how the least exciting purchases don’t have to be boring. Designed to look like antique rugs (though there’s also a cozy, red and black buffalo check option on offer), they feature a non-slip backside and are machine washable, so you can use them over and over. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Not only are these pads super absorbent but they are beautiful too! My friend came to my house and thought it was a little area rug and asked me where she could get it. She couldn’t believe it when I told her it was a pee pad for my dog.” Available designs: 5

47 This Cool-Looking Primer That Evens Out Your Skin Tone Amazon Stila One Step Correct $36 See On Amazon Though it looks like some sort of chemistry project, this cult-favorite product from Stila is actually a color-correcting primer/serum hybrid that will give you a more even and radiant complexion. Sold in three shades for light, medium, and dark skin tones, it works to neutralize things like redness, sallowness, and other forms of discoloration using the principle of color theory. Plus, it’s rich in lots of good-for-skin nutrients and has a lightweight, gel-like texture. Available shades: 3

48 A Cute & Clever Milk Frother For Top-Quality Lattes At Home Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother for Coffee $12 See On Amazon With their ability to allow you to whip up barista-quality lattes, capps, and other hot drinks at home, milk frothers are undoubtedly clever. This one also happens to be cute, as it’s sold in lots of fun colors (like the Barbie pink, pictured) and comes with a handy stand for neat, easy storage. You can also use this for other yummy beverages, like cocoa, matcha, milkshakes, and more. Available colors: 6

49 This Farmhouse-Chic Sponge Holder Amazon Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder $10 See On Amazon For a sponge holder that’s simple, cute, and functional, you want this one from Home Acre. Its white color and farmhouse-style design means it’ll fit in with any kitchen, and its raised design means your sponge will dry faster, making it more hygienic. “This is a greatlooking, functional sponge holder! So glad I found it! It keeps my sponge within reach, let’s it dry out and looks very classy!” raved one happy Amazon shopper.