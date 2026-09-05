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The Chic, Dolly Parton-Coded Pieces Every Fall Wardrobe Needs
Saint Dolly would approve.
Beyond her chart-topping hits, there’s no denying that Dolly Parton was one of America’s most cherished style icons; Saint Dolly spearheaded some of the most viral trends today, from Western-inspired fringe to waist-cinching corset tops. A lover of sparkly maximalism, this edit channels Dolly’s quintessential high-glam country style. Whether you gravitate towards the crystal-studded crop top that’s so loud-and-proud Dolly, or a buttery suede shoulder bag that delivers a more subtle brand of Western inspiration, this list has the pieces to liven-up your autumnal wardrobe.
1Straight-Leg Jeans Embellished With Sparkling Rhinestones
Straight-leg denim is having a moment, so you’d already want to snap up these jeans; that the front features sparkling rhinestones only amplifies the appeal. Featuring a high rise and a light, slightly faded wash, these will look like you’ve had them for ages (in the best way possible).
- Available sizes: 23 — 34
- Available colors: 10
2A Sparkly Yet Simple Sequined Mini Dress
Covered in sparkly sequins, this knit dress definitely has a bling factor — and a mini-length hem to show off those stems. If you prefer statement-making pieces that aren’t too over-the-top, this dress is for you; with a square neckline and slender tank sleeves, the rest of the design is minimal.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 1
3A Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag That Can Ground Your Bolder Outfits
If you’re looking for a subtle way to get some country-inspired style in your fall wardrobe, try this Coach Tabby bag. Crafted from buttery-soft suede, and finished by the brand's signature hardware, it can ground your flashier outfits. At 14.25-inches long by 7.75-inches high, it has room to fit all your essentials: Phone, wallet, compact, and more. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a clutch by detaching the adjustable strap.
- Available colors: 3
4A Pair Of Suede Pants With Head-Turning Fringe
Fringe was a recurring feature in Parton’s wardrobe and it’s having a major resurgence this fall. Designed with swingy fringe running down the sides, these mid-rise pants would make the founder of Dollywood proud. Crafted from leather with whipstitch trim, they’re the statement straight-leg pant your wardrobe needs. And with a bit of stretch to them, they’ll fit like you’ve had them forever.
- Available sizes: 00 — 14
- Available colors: 1
5A Crystal-Embellished Crop Top That’s Extra In The Best Way
From the cleavage-accenting sweetheart neckline, to a front that’s covered in sparkling crystals, this top brims with head-turning detail. Glittery designs are in, and the cropped silhouette channels Dolly while still reading perfectly on-trend. Crafted with a strappy neckline, it’s enough of a statement piece that you can pop it on with jeans and need little else in the way of accessories.
- Available sizes: 40 — 42
- Available colors: 1
6A Fringed Leather Blazer With A Polished Lapel Collar
Parton believed you should wear what you feel good in, and this fringy jacket promises to look and feel incredible on. Designed with a sleek lapel collar, it has playful fringe-accented sleeves that deliver major movement; use the single-button closure to play up the polished, blazer-inspired design.
- Available sizes: 00 — 18
- Available colors: 1
7A Silk Corset Top For A Cleavage Moment
One of the biggest elements of Parton’s wardrobe were pieces with a fitted waist and cleavage-highlighting neckline, and this strapless corset top delivers both. Crafted from 100% silk, it features lingerie-inspired details like a bodice with boning, as well as padded cups and hips to over accentuate your figure.
- Available sizes: 00 — 18
- Available colors: 1
8A Head-Turning Bracelet Set With Brilliant Emeralds & Diamonds
If what you seek is Dolly-level sparkle, this bracelet can get you there; it features a rim of emerald-cut emeralds, topped by a total 5.5-carat weight of round and pear-cut diamonds. Set in 14-karat yellow gold, this piece could turn heads even in a crowded stadium.
- Available colors: 4