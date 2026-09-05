The Chic, Dolly Parton-Coded Pieces Every Fall Wardrobe Needs

If you’re looking for a subtle way to get some country-inspired style in your fall wardrobe, try this Coach Tabby bag. Crafted from buttery-soft suede, and finished by the brand's signature hardware, it can ground your flashier outfits. At 14.25-inches long by 7.75-inches high, it has room to fit all your essentials: Phone, wallet, compact, and more. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a clutch by detaching the adjustable strap.

Available colors: 3