For fashion insiders and devotees alike, September is the month to see and be seen. As New York Fashion Week draws to a close, it’s hard not to feel inspired by the SS27 runway moments, as well as by what the A-listers in the front row and tastemakers on the street were donning. As a shopping writer, I’m already in full swing planning outfits for the coming seasons that incorporate some of that Fashion Week energy. And because I don’t like to gatekeep, scroll on for what’s all over my mood board, from cool-girl printed accessories to stop-what-you’re-doing knit dresses.

1 A Semi-Sheer Cashmere Maxi Dress With Stunning Pearl Buttons Manuri MIA CASHMERE-BLEND DRESS $673 See On Manuri This Mia dress from cool-girl brand Manuri builds on the sheer dressing trend that isn’t going anywhere. Designed in a cashmere-blend, the maxi dress has a polished high-neck and a stunning pearl button-down closure in front. Layer a slip underneath or opt for tonal undergarments that deserve to be seen. Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 5+

2 A Little Shoulder Bag That Works For The Minimalist & Maximalist Alike Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Nolita 19 Shoulder Bag $119 See On Coach Outlet Coach Outlet’s Nolita 19 is the rare bag that pairs equally well with a minimalist aesthetic as it does with a maximalist one. Crafted in refined pebble leather, the mini bag’s clean lines support a streamlined ensemble while grounding louder looks that feature trending fringe texture and bolder animal prints. Measuring 7 inches in length, the handbag fits the essentials: your phone, wallet (it also has two credit card slots if you want to save on the bulk), keys, headphones, and lipstick. Available colors: 10+

3 A Curve-Hugging Faux Leather Skirt That Aces The Pencil Silhouette Enza Costa Faux Leather High Waist Curve Skirt $450 See On Shopbop Pencil skirts are an It-girl mainstay right now, and this Enza Costa option is one you’ll want to work into your wardrobe ASAP. Cut in a curve-skimming silhouette with a back slit, the high-waist style is made with faux leather with a hint of stretch for a sleek finish. Available sizes: 0 – 4

Available colors: 1

4 A Knotted Red Sweater To Pair With Unexpected Colorways SIMON MILLER Vista Merino Blend Sweater $325 See On SIMON MILLER With an edgy asymmetrical tie-front, this sweater will add that covetable pop of red to your lineup. Blended in a soft merino knit, the silhouette has a cozy fit that works with trousers and skirts alike. Tap into the season’s unexpected color duos by styling it with turquoise blue or butter yellow. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 1

5 Chic Leather Ankle Boots To Wear All Fall Long Victoria Beckham Harlow Distressed Leather Ankle Boots $1,350 See on Net-a-Porter These chic ankle boots draw the eye with the signature curved heel that measures 4.3-inches high. In a streamlined silhouette, the Harlow Mid has a zip-free construction that pulls on like a sock for effortless wear — and they’ll stun when paired with a trending pencil skirt silhouette. And the luxe, distressed leather construction has day-to-night appeal. Available sizes: 36 – 41

Available colors: 1

6 Pearl-Embellished Straight-Leg Jeans That Make A Statement Sea Sea Carlotta Jeans $525 See On Sea Featuring the runway-trending straight-leg silhouette, the Carlotta jean is designed with hand-applied pearl beading in intricate geometric patterns. Made from 100% cotton, they’re making a statement, while feeling comfortable enough for all-day plans. Pair them with a simple T-shirt and flats during the day, and a romantic lace blouse and heels for after hours. Available sizes: 00 – 16

Available colors: 1

7 A Zebra-Print Calf Leather Coat Guaranteed To Turn Heads SIMKHAI SIMKHAI Rilo Calf Hair Coat $2,200 See On SIMKHAI Unexpected animal prints are having a moment, and this bold, zebra-printed coat from SIMKHAI is nothing if not a showstopper. Crafted in luxe calf hair, the coat falls just above the ankle at 50-inches long. With clean lines and a notched lapel, pair yours with trousers or denim to let the print fully shine. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 1