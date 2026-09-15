(Shopping)
I Shop For A Living & This Is What’s Dominating My Fashion Week Mood Board
Showstoppers worthy of your fall rotation.
For fashion insiders and devotees alike, September is the month to see and be seen. As New York Fashion Week draws to a close, it’s hard not to feel inspired by the SS27 runway moments, as well as by what the A-listers in the front row and tastemakers on the street were donning. As a shopping writer, I’m already in full swing planning outfits for the coming seasons that incorporate some of that Fashion Week energy. And because I don’t like to gatekeep, scroll on for what’s all over my mood board, from cool-girl printed accessories to stop-what-you’re-doing knit dresses.
1A Semi-Sheer Cashmere Maxi Dress With Stunning Pearl Buttons
This Mia dress from cool-girl brand Manuri builds on the sheer dressing trend that isn’t going anywhere. Designed in a cashmere-blend, the maxi dress has a polished high-neck and a stunning pearl button-down closure in front. Layer a slip underneath or opt for tonal undergarments that deserve to be seen.
- Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large
- Available colors: 5+
2A Little Shoulder Bag That Works For The Minimalist & Maximalist Alike
Coach Outlet’s Nolita 19 is the rare bag that pairs equally well with a minimalist aesthetic as it does with a maximalist one. Crafted in refined pebble leather, the mini bag’s clean lines support a streamlined ensemble while grounding louder looks that feature trending fringe texture and bolder animal prints. Measuring 7 inches in length, the handbag fits the essentials: your phone, wallet (it also has two credit card slots if you want to save on the bulk), keys, headphones, and lipstick.
- Available colors: 10+
3A Curve-Hugging Faux Leather Skirt That Aces The Pencil Silhouette
Pencil skirts are an It-girl mainstay right now, and this Enza Costa option is one you’ll want to work into your wardrobe ASAP. Cut in a curve-skimming silhouette with a back slit, the high-waist style is made with faux leather with a hint of stretch for a sleek finish.
- Available sizes: 0 – 4
- Available colors: 1
4A Knotted Red Sweater To Pair With Unexpected Colorways
With an edgy asymmetrical tie-front, this sweater will add that covetable pop of red to your lineup. Blended in a soft merino knit, the silhouette has a cozy fit that works with trousers and skirts alike. Tap into the season’s unexpected color duos by styling it with turquoise blue or butter yellow.
- Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large
- Available colors: 1
5Chic Leather Ankle Boots To Wear All Fall Long
These chic ankle boots draw the eye with the signature curved heel that measures 4.3-inches high. In a streamlined silhouette, the Harlow Mid has a zip-free construction that pulls on like a sock for effortless wear — and they’ll stun when paired with a trending pencil skirt silhouette. And the luxe, distressed leather construction has day-to-night appeal.
- Available sizes: 36 – 41
- Available colors: 1
6Pearl-Embellished Straight-Leg Jeans That Make A Statement
Featuring the runway-trending straight-leg silhouette, the Carlotta jean is designed with hand-applied pearl beading in intricate geometric patterns. Made from 100% cotton, they’re making a statement, while feeling comfortable enough for all-day plans. Pair them with a simple T-shirt and flats during the day, and a romantic lace blouse and heels for after hours.
- Available sizes: 00 – 16
- Available colors: 1
7A Zebra-Print Calf Leather Coat Guaranteed To Turn Heads
Unexpected animal prints are having a moment, and this bold, zebra-printed coat from SIMKHAI is nothing if not a showstopper. Crafted in luxe calf hair, the coat falls just above the ankle at 50-inches long. With clean lines and a notched lapel, pair yours with trousers or denim to let the print fully shine.
- Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large
- Available colors: 1
8A Printed Silk Bandana That’s Ready For Autumn
This Pucci bandana will take your headscarf looks into fall with its autumnal-hued Manuba print. Made from pure silk with grosgrain edges, the colorful style can be tied as a headscarf or knotted onto your favorite handbag. To read more fall, pair it with denim, long sleeve maxi dresses, and leather bomber jackets.