50 Cool, Cheap Things On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

Holographic nail polishes are trending this year, and this cult-favorite ILNP polish lets you have fun with it without paying extra for a special-finish polish at the nail salon. It’s available in over 100 holographic shades, like ‘Birthday Suit’ above, an expensive-looking soft pink blended with neutral glitter — quiet luxury goes to a rave. True, inexpensive nail polishes can be a bit of a gamble, but so many shoppers who left a five-star rating (and there are over 75,000 in total) confirm that it’s truly long-lasting. One wrote of this “indestructible” polish, “it not only dried fast, looked like it was salon staus [...] and didn't chip for days; I thought it was too good to be true. I then did some research and found out it was a small women owned business that is cruelty free and vegan...I really felt I had hit the jackpot.”

Available shades: 100+