50 Cool, Cheap Things On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

No one would guess they all cost less than $40.

Amazon
Looking for a spot of shopping therapy? You’ve come to the right place. Ranging from home décor and kitchen gadgets to high-performance makeup and designer-inspired accessories, this list of cool, cheap things on Amazon that actually look expensive will scratch your shopping itch. And since thousands of reviewers claim that these things look, feel, and perform way better than their price tags would suggest, any impulse purchases that may occur will result in bliss, not guilt. From trendy pillows to a pair of earrings that no one would guess aren’t made of real diamonds (including you), scroll on to discover 50 seriously impressive products.

This Popular Mini Waffle Maker That Churns Out Restaurant-Quality Breakfasts

As evidenced by its shockingly high number of ratings (over 230,000 to date), this DASH mini waffle maker proves that high-functioning kitchen tools aren’t the sole jurisdiction of luxury appliance brands. This small-but-mighty waffle maker clocks in at just 4 inches — and rings up at around $10 — but its small army of fans confirm that it churns out beautiful, golden, perfectly made waffles each and every time. You can also get creative and use it to makes “chaffles” and egg dishes, too. It comes in 20 colors and prints that’ll look so cute on your kitchen counter, like robin’s egg blue and pale pink.

  • Available colors: 20

A Velvet Travel Jewelry Box With A Hidden Compartment

Plush and petite, this velvet travel jewelry box comes complete with a built-in mirror, three compartments, and padded ring rolls to keep your jewelry safe, organized, and tangle-free on the road. A pretty gold zipper runs around the outer edge. Even cooler? There’s a hidden compartment behind the mirror for a few extra pieces you’d like to store discreetly. Choose from nine rich colors, like emerald, caramel, and periwinkle.

  • Available colors: 9

This Rotating Makeup Organizer That Looks So Impressive On Your Vanity

To make your makeup collection look worthy of a department store display, pick up this rotating cosmetic organizer. It’ll keep your most-used makeup and skin care visible and within easy reach (no more digging blindly through your makeup bag), and it’ll just look cool sitting on your vanity or bathroom counter. It’s equipped with seven adjustable layers that you can orient however will best fit your products, and it even has a slot at the top for your makeup brushes. “It was very easy to put together and has become one of my favorite accessories in my bathroom,” one Amazon reviewer raved.

  • Available colors: 6

An Instagrammable Wavy Mirror For Just $15

Those wavy mirrors popping up on all the aesthetically-inclined IG accounts you follow? You can grab one for just about $15 on Amazon. This measures about 16 by 10 inches, so it’s just the right size for a vanity or bookshelf (and it has an easel back to stand it up on a surface), and it’s available in nine trendy colors, like lavender, baby pink, and gold. A couple of options come with color-changing LED lights for a really fun, dynamic effect.

  • Available colors: 9

This Elegant Ring Dish With Your Choice Of Initial

In a creamy white shade and edged in gold, this ring dish is the perfect simple yet elegant addition to your bedside table. The gold initial in the center adds a personalized touch that feels high-end, not gimmicky. This would make a beautiful gift for a friend, too.

A TikTok-Viral Lip Stain With The Coolest Application Method

A best-seller on Amazon, and made famous on TikTok, this lip stain is one of the cooler beauty products on the market right now. You apply the blue, foil-finish product as a mask, leave it on for up to 30 seconds, then wipe it off to reveal a rich, super long-lasting lip stain. Apply it a single time for a subtle wash of color, or twice to build up the color. Reviewers report that the stain truly “lasts all day” (one shopper commented that it even stayed on through a dentist visit), and the 21-color shade range “goes great with multiple skin tones.”

  • Available shades: 21

This Delicate Evil Eye Chain That’s Perfect For Layering

This evil eye bracelet is made of 14-karat gold-plated brass, but it’s so luxe-looking, no one would believe it’s not solid gold (particularly if you stack it with precious jewelry in your collection). Adorned with turquoise-colored beads, a dainty evil eye, and a crystal-studded chain, it’ll look delicate on its own or stacked with other bracelets in your collection. Or, mix and match it with some of the other styles in this listing, from tennis bracelets to paperclip chains to double-layer satellite chains.

  • Available styles: 36

An Italian Glass Decanter That Looks & Feels Like Pure Crystal

If you’re looking for an impressive gift — or a way to elevate your interiors with minimal expense — consider picking up this Italian glass decanter. The graceful shape and satisfying heft rival luxury crystal decanters, at a fraction of the price. It’s a natural addition to a well-stocked bar cart, but non-drinkers can put it to use as a bougie juice jug or mouthwash container, too.

This Handmade Rattan Tray With So Many Possible Uses

Elevate your coffee or dining table with this handmade rattan tray with wooden handles, which looks like it’s sourced straight from a luxury boutique. Use it as a fruit basket, a serving tray for drinks when friends come over, or as a catch-all for magazines, TV remotes, and the like. “Great tray for multiple uses,” one reviewer commented, continuing, “Very practical and also decorative. Will be perfect for use on our deck this summer.”

A Pair Of Trendy Cloud Slides With A Cult-Like Following

Cloud slides continue to be a calling card of effortlessly cool style, and they happen to be an inexpensive trend, too. This pair of cloud slides are hands-down the best ones you can get on Amazon, having earned over 24,000 five-star ratings and best-seller status. “These are so amazingly soft and half the price of the competitors,” one fan wrote, and another shared that they feel “like walking on clouds!” They come in over a dozen cool colors, including the surprisingly chic neutral shade pictured above.

  • Available sizes: 4-4.5 — 15-16
  • Available colors: 17

The Perfect Everyday Tote For Less Than $50

It seems that every cool girl has a BAGGU Duck Bag in their collection — and at less than $45, they’re one of the more attainable influencer-esque pieces out there. This has all the trappings of your perfect daily tote bag: It’s made of durable cotton canvas, has three straps (two top-handle straps and one long, adjustable strap), and it’s roomy enough to fit a 15-inch laptop and your day-to-day essentials, with room to spare for any odds and ends you pick up while you’re running errands. This listing includes over a dozen chic colors and prints, like embroidered flowers and bright green stripes, though the brand is constantly rolling out new versions.

  • Available colors: 13

This Easy-To-Use Sunscreen Stick In The Chicest Packaging

This sunscreen stick from chic skin and body care brand SALT & STONE makes applying your daily sunscreen a breeze, and the stick packaging makes it easy to toss in your bag for reapplications throughout the day. Better yet, it’s made with a natural tint intended to blend seamlessly into all skin tones for a subtle, “your-skin-but-better” effect with a mattifying finish. It boasts an SPF of 50, and the mineral, chemical-free formula is gentle on sensitive skin types.

A Set Of 4 Unbreakable Wine Glasses In A Cool Ombré Pattern

These unbreakable wine glasses are ideal for entertaining (the key is in the word “unbreakable”), and the sunset-inspired ombré pattern will look so pretty sitting on your table. The stainless steel construction helps insulate chilled drinks, keeping your whites, rosés, and sparkling wines at the perfect temp for hours, and the stemless design always looks modern. These glasses come in 26 festive colors and finishes, like moody black marble and faux wood.

  • Available colors: 27

These Sparkling Ear Crawlers That Look Like Real Diamonds

Gracefully extending from lobe to mid-ear, these ear crawlers add a gorgeous, edgy bit of sparkle to your look. They’re made of hypoallergenic, 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia stones, but thousands of reviewers swear that the quality rivals that of real gemstones. “Amazing,” one reviewer commented. “They don't turn my ears green, the stones look real, the price is almost too good to be true for the value. My ears are SUPER sensitive and these don't irritate them at all.” Choose from white-, yellow-, or rose-gold plating, and a selection of nine styles in varying stone shapes and lengths.

  • Available finishes: 3
  • Available styles: 9

A Box Of Sparkly Gold Under-Eye Masks

At less than $15 for a box of 15, these sparkling gold eye masks are such a simple way to infuse your skin care routine with some luxury. According to reviewers, they’re more than just gimmicky — they actually work to brighten and depuff the under-eye area, thanks to ingredients like red algae extract, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and allantoin. Take the advice of reviewers and pop them in the fridge to double down on the soothing effects.

This Cool Gadget That Makes Quick Work Of Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes

This impressive electric brush cleaner makes quick, painless work of cleaning and drying your makeup brushes. You might even come to enjoy the process; one customer shared, “This brush cleaner is fantastic! It is so fast and easy. I was putting off cleaning them, but with this I had fun cleaning them in no time! Exceeded my expectations, especially given the price.” It comes with eight rubber collars to fit any-sized makeup brush.

A $40 Plush Throw That Shoppers Prefer Over Their Luxury Blankets

This throw blanket feels as cozy and soft as the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams throws, but it costs about $40 — in fact, one reviewer reported that they reach for this one over their higher-end throws, sharing, “This BY FAR is the coziest softest blankie I now own.” You may want to pick up one for the couch and one for the bedroom. They make great housewarming gifts, too.

  • Available colors: 4

This Scandi-Chic Tiered Serving Bowl For Snacks & Apps

Between the minimalist white ceramic bowls and modern bamboo stand, this tiered fruit bowl looks like something you may have picked up in a Copenhagen boutique — certainly not from Amazon for just about $40. When not in use to store fruits and veggies on your kitchen counter, this would make for an impressive serving bowl for olives or chips and dips when you’re entertaining, particularly because the bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

A Sleek Mirrored Digital Clock With Tons Of Cool Features

Part digital clock, part mirror, this piece will look entirely impressive sitting on your bedside table. The super-clear LED display automatically adjusts in brightness throughout the day, so you won’t need to squint to see the time. Of its functional-meet-stylish design, one customer shared, “You can also attach it to a wall if you’d like! It is easy to set up, uses a wall adapter so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries, and serves its purpose fully while adding to the room’s ambiance! I love owning one of these!”

This Set Of Agate Bookends That Look So Stunning

Made of real agate, these geode bookends are the décor equivalent of fine jewelry. Each piece is uniquely shaped and dyed in a vivid hue, ranging from teal to pink to jet black or natural brown, and can either be put to work as bookends or as standalone objets d’arts. As a functional touch, rubber feet prevent these heavy pieces from scratching your surfaces.

  • Availale colors: 4

The $10 Holographic Nail Polish That Shoppers Claim Is “Indestructible”

Holographic nail polishes are trending this year, and this cult-favorite ILNP polish lets you have fun with it without paying extra for a special-finish polish at the nail salon. It’s available in over 100 holographic shades, like ‘Birthday Suit’ above, an expensive-looking soft pink blended with neutral glitter — quiet luxury goes to a rave. True, inexpensive nail polishes can be a bit of a gamble, but so many shoppers who left a five-star rating (and there are over 75,000 in total) confirm that it’s truly long-lasting. One wrote of this “indestructible” polish, “it not only dried fast, looked like it was salon staus [...] and didn't chip for days; I thought it was too good to be true. I then did some research and found out it was a small women owned business that is cruelty free and vegan...I really felt I had hit the jackpot.”

  • Available shades: 100+

A 3-Pack Of Cool, Y2K-Inspired Sunnies

These chunky rectangular sunglasses will add a cool, Y2K-inspired touch to whatever outfit you have on today. A pack of three will only set you back about $11, so you can keep a pair in each of your everyday bags (and you won’t need to worry about accidentally losing a pair, if you’re prone to that). Choose from 19 color combinations (some in sets of two), like black, olive, and pale pink.

  • Available colors: 19

This Set Of 3 Dainty Layering Necklaces

Just $15 will get you three necklaces in varying sizes that layer perfectly together, or can be styled separately to get a lot more mileage out of this single order. The version above includes a dainty faux-pearl studded choker, a simple gold bar, and a hammered gold circle pendant, though these layered necklace sets come in 36 styles in total, all slightly different from one another. “These necklaces are wonderful. They have a nice weight to them which makes them feel more expensive than they are,” one Amazon shopper raved.

  • Available styles: 36

A Bamboo Cheese Board That Makes Charcuterie Spreads Look Way More Impressive

Impress guests at your next dinner party by laying out a spread on this bamboo cheese board, complete with two wells on either side for crackers, and two handles on the bottom so you can transport the board from kitchen to table without disturbing your display. No need to get Barefoot Contessa with it — this sleek, chic board will make a simple combination of your favorite cheeses, meats, and crackers look Food Network-worthy.

This Chic Water Bottle Made Of Glass & Bamboo

This chic water bottle will make your day-to-day routine feel a bit more special. The expensive-looking construction is made of glass, with a silicone sleeve that prevents annoying condensation, and it also comes with a bamboo lid and a reusable straw. The wide mouth makes it easy to pour in your water, iced tea, or coffee without spilling all over your counters. Choose from 37 colors.

  • Available colors: 37

A Set Of Fuzzy Throw Pillow Covers In A Trendy Checkerboard Design

From classic slip-on Vans to throw blankets and towels, checkerboard prints seem to be everywhere these days. Get in on the playful home decor trend by adding these throw pillow covers to your cart. Made of super-soft microfiber, they feature an equally trendy fuzzy texture, which’ll add a cozy touch to your couch. Note that if burnt orange (pictured) isn’t your thing, they also come in a more understated beige color.

This Attractive Carafe & Glass For Your Bedside Table

Sometimes, it’s the simplest touches that make the biggest impact. Case in point? This water carafe that comes with a drinking glass, which slots right on top for a streamlined, space-saving silhouette. Not only will this set remind you to drink more water (and make it easy to do so throughout the night), but it’s also attractive enough to double as a decorative accent.

  • Available colors: 5

A 3-Piece Makeup Set In A Clever, Nested Design

At under $30 for three products in one, this is practically the definition of cool and cheap. Nested within this bento box-inspired set is a highlighter, bronzer, and blush, so you’re getting a full face of makeup in one space-saving compact. Perfect for stashing in your daily tote for touchups throughout the day, it’s sold in five shade collections to suit most complexions.

  • Available shades: 5

This Cool Countertop Wine Rack That’s Both Decorative & Functional

Save space, streamline your wine collection, and make a decorative statement with this cool countertop wine rack. Designed to hold seven bottles (but with room for two more on top), it’s made of durable iron coated in your choice of gold, rose gold, or black. It’s no surprise that this would also make a great housewarming or hostess gift.

  • Available colors: 3

A Pretty Gold Anklet That’s Perfectly Dainty

Sold in over 30 unique styles, from turquoise beads to tiny gemstone tassels, all of these anklets are positively dainty — and proof that anklets can, in fact, be chic. At under $15 a pop, you can’t beat the price, especially considering the quality. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I wasn't expecting this to be a high quality piece of jewelry, usually any low cost piece immediately turns my skin green or tarnished. I've worn this anklet for about 3-4 weeks now without taking it off, I've worn it in the shower, the ocean, a pool, and a hot tub and it looks brand new.”

  • Available styles: 31

A Fancy French Hand Soap With A Not-Too-Fancy Price Tag

A fancy hand soap can make your bathroom look 10 times chicer — not to mention, it makes the hand-washing process feel so much more satisfying. To upgrade your bathroom or powder room, add a bottle of this Panier des Sens hand soap to your countertop. It’s traditional Marseille soap in one very pretty bottle, and it comes in over 10 luxe scents, from jasmine to honey.

  • Available scents: 11

These Cool Iridescent Mugs That Come With Bamboo Coaster Lids

Not only do these iridescent mugs look incredibly cool, but they’re also incredibly functional. Why? Well, the bamboo lids — which keep the heat in when you’re sipping coffee, cocoa, or tea — also double as coasters. Genius, right? And they also come in an amber color, if you prefer.

  • Available colors: 2

This Cute Ring Dish Shaped Like An Aloe Plant

This cute little ring holder is shaped like an aloe plant, and it has a catch-all dish on the bottom for things like earrings and bracelets. Even if you don’t use it to hold any jewelry, but rather as a decorative trinket, it’ll still add a cute touch to your dresser or bedside table. A fan-favorite on Amazon with a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, it also comes in several cute cactus versions, including a very chic light-blue one.

A Bouquet Of Everlasting, Dried Pampas Grass

If you don’t exactly have a green thumb, consider pampas grass instead — it lasts practically forever and doesn’t require any watering or fuss. This pampas grass bouquet is particularly cool because it comes in a bunch of unique colors, allowing for an effortless way to add a fun touch to any corner in your home.

  • Available colors: 5

This Chic Woven Tote Bag That Looks Expensive (But Isn’t)

Though it looks designer, this tote bag costs less than $25 on Amazon — it’s the perfect everyday tote for summer and also makes a very chic beach bag. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Absurdly cute and chic! The inside is lined with some kind of material that makes it waterproof which is amazing. So easy to fold up and pack in your suitcase for a trip. Highly recommend.”

  • Available styles: 30

A Cool Sculptural Candle Holder That Makes A Statement

How cool is this sculptural candle holder? Nobody will believe you got it on Amazon (and for less than $35, no less), as it looks like a piece of modern art. It can hold two tapered dinner candles at a time, and looks cool both as a statement piece on your mantel or as a centerpiece on your dining table. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “Looks so incredibly expensive and such good quality for such a low price. If you're thinking about it, do it.”

  • Available colors:

This Chic Twisted Ring That Looks Like A Piece Of Fine Jewelry

Another luxe-looking item that appears to be way more expensive than it is, this twisted eternity band will add the coolest touch to your collection of finger jewelry (though it makes a chic standalone piece on its own, too). Sold in three colors — gold, rose gold, and white gold — it’s plated with 14-karat gold and is made without lead or nickel, so it shouldn’t discolor (it’s also hypoallergenic for those with sensitive skin). At less than $15, it’s practically a no-brainer.

  • Available colors: 3

The Cult Korean Moisturizer That’s Made With Skin-Pampering Snail Mucin

Snail mucin is one of the coolest technologies to come out of the Korean beauty industry — the ingredient has all sorts of healing and nourishing benefits for your skin, and it’s helpful for myriad concerns, ranging from acne and unwanted scarring to dehydration and dullness. This snail mucin cream from iconic K-beauty brand COSRX is one of the OG snail skin care products, and absolutely beloved for its firming, moisturizing, and skin-evening abilities. It performs like prestige moisturizer (and rivals some formulas that cost five times the price), yet rings up at less than $20 — and since a little goes a long way, this one jar will last you ages.

A Chic Toiletry Bag For Your Cosmetics, Vitamins, & More

There’s nothing exactly groundbreaking about this toiletry bag, but it stands out because it’s incredibly chic, reasonably priced, and looks about 10 times more expensive than it is. It also fits a lot of product inside — use it to store cosmetics, vitamins and medications, sunglasses, or other small trinkets and travel essentials. Choose between smooth faux leather and the checkerboard pattern (pictured) in over 10 pretty colors, from Barbie pink to minimalist white.

  • Available colors: 13

This Clear Glass Teapot That Brews Delicious Loose Leaf Tea

There’s something about a glass teapot that’s inherently aesthetically pleasing — but this one doens’t just look pretty. Made of thick, heat-proof glass with a built-in infuser for looseleaf tea (though it works with teabags, too), it’s sold in three sizes and allows you to both boil water and brew your tea all in one go. According to reviewers, other highlights include that it’s small enough to fit into a microwave (and it’s microwave safe), it “allows for putting in fruits or other herbs,” and it has a non-drip spout and deep, wide diffuser that gives “the tea leaves room to breathe.”

A 2-Pack Of Faux-Leather Belts That Go With Everything

Even when you’re in a super-simple outfit like a white tee and jeans, the right belt can tie together your entire look — and make you look 10 times more stylish. These belts, with their classic double-O buckled and faux leather construction, will go with any outfit and look so much more expensive than they are. And since you get two for less than $20, it’s an amazing value.

These Realistic-Looking Flameless Candles Made With Real Wax

Sold in a pack of nine for less than $30, these flameless candles will add so much ambience and warmth to your home — but because the flames aren’t real (these candles are battery operated), they’re not a fire hazard. Still, they’re made of real wax, so they look like the real thing — just ask any of the 10,000-plus Amazon shoppers who left them a five-star rating.

A Marble Paper Towel Holder That Proves Necessities Can Be Chic

Proving that even the most mundane home essentials can be chic, this popular paper towel holder is made of sturdy, aesthetically pleasing marble in your choice of dark gray or white. Its impressive weight offers an added functional benefit, too: “Looks nice on the counter and it is marble, so the weight lets you get one paper towel with one hand,” pointed out one Amazon reviewer.

These Braided Sandals That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are

These pretty braided sandals look expensive, but ring up at just under $30 on Amazon. And considering that they look great with literally everything, from long, flowy maxi dresses to frayed denim cutoffs, you’re bound to get so much wear out of them. Choose from two different styles — single strap, pictured, or double straps — and a handful of colors, including goes-with-everything neutrals like black, beige, and brown.

  • Available colors: 11

A Glow-Boosting Serum From A Beloved Korean Brand

Get the dewy, radiant skin of your dreams with this serum from K-beauty brand Laneige. It’s loaded with hydrating ingredients to infuse your skin with moisture, but what really makes it unique is that it’s formulated with diamond powder to (literally) boost your skin’s glow. Somehow, it costs less than $35, and its gorgeous pink bottle is an added aesthetic bonus.

2 Minimalist-Chic Vases That Double As Objets d'Art

Sculptural ceramic vases, like these, are the interior design trend du jour. But instead of shelling out $100 on a single ceramic vase, pick up this cool, cheap set for under $30 on Amazon, which gets you two in varying sizes. Perch them on your shelves or side table and use them as decorative accents, or fill them with some eucalyptus or pampas grass to add a natural element to your home. “Great quality for the price!” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

The Best-Selling Faux-Fur Throw That’s Super Luxurious & Comfortable

Cozy, chic, and cool are just a few of the words that might be used to describe this plush faux-fur throw blanket. Sold in eight colors and boasting nearly 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings, it’s an effortless way to play around with texture and make your room feel infinitely more comfortable, whether you spread it on your bed or toss it on your couch. One Amazon reviewer reported, “This throw is the nicest one I've ever owned! Great quality.”

  • Available colors: 8

A Cool Knotted Accent For Your Coffee Table Or Book Stack

Another example of a simple touch that can make a big difference, this cool wood knot will take your stack of coffee table books to the next level. It’d also look great as a standalone piece on a shelf or side table, and though the overall design is simple, it somehow screams quiet luxury. Though it’s a relatively new launch on Amazon, it’s already achieved best-seller status and over 1,000 ratings.

  • Available colors: 4

These Slouchy Socks That Make Any Outfit Look Instantly Cooler

Slouchy socks instantly make any outfit look 10 times cooler, whether you’re rocking them with bike shorts à la Princess Diana or leggings and a blazer for a modern, athleisure-chic look. (They also look super cute with sweats around the house.) Though some of the slouchy socks favored by the stylish set are weirdly expensive, this value pack from HUE gets your three pairs for about $15. A no-brainer purchase, truly.

A Powerful Bluetooth Speaker For Less Than $30

Speakers can get pricey fast, but this under-$30 one has a powerful sound quality and looks great around your home because it’s so understated and discreet. It boasts Bluetooth capability and lasts for up to 24 hours on a single battery charge, so it’s great for camping trips and the like. One Amazon reviewer raved, “This is an incredible little speaker, with great sound quality, excellent connectivity, and unbelievable durability. I've used it everyday for five years, and it's still just as good today as it was when I first purchased it.”

  • Available colors: 3