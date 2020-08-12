Nothing changes more drastically between fall and summer than your nail polish choices. It's rare to find highlighter yellow in anyone's rotation come September, just like how most avoid dark green during July. But to bring you more options than the classic mulled wine hue this season is Zoya's new Luscious nail polish collection. These are exactly the type of shades needed to make saying goodbye to flip flops and sunbathing easier.

The 12-piece line is full of jewel tones with a few surprising pops of pink and shimmer. You can swoop up the entire collection for $99 (until the price increases on Aug. 17, according to the product description), or $10 a bottle if you're more particular about what colors appear in your fall lineup. While some of the shades, like a cranberry hue called Lisa, and a dark forest green titled Mel, are familiar favorites, many of the others are equally seasonal, but have a fresher approach.

Following suit behind OPI's and ORLY's fall collections, Zoya stuck with similar tones that affirm for a third time that the preference for neon is slowly fading as autumn works its way back in. Out of the 12 colors in this new line, six come in a shimmer finish and the other half are a chic, flat matte. The actual shades themselves are a perfect reflection of an updated fall palette.

Courtesy of Zoya

One of the most eye-catching in the collection is Tasha, a chocolatey metallic brown that you'll want to wear as both a mani and pedi. When it comes to more untraditional shades, Wanda — a shimmery bubblegum pink — is ideal for when you can't be bothered with leaving summer behind. There's also Tommy, a slate gray-blue, which as you can imagine, provides a gorgeous pop of color against a gourd when browsing the pumpkin patch.

Just like the rest of Zoya's lacquers, these autumnal hues are 10-free and can be used with the brand's Gelie-Cure system, a kit which allows you to get a demi-gel mani without needing a salon. But whether you stick with plain polish or take it up a notch, you can solidify your first fall mani by shopping the full set and a few select single shades, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.