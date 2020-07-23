OPI is well known for its globe-trotting polish drops. From Peru to Iceland to the new OPI Muse of Milan collection, the nail brand translates far-flung locations into color stories you can pick up at your local beauty store. "For more than two decades, OPI has taken women around the world with its destination-themed collections," noted a quote from OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador, Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, in a press release. And it's a concept — or really, tradition — that's particularly bittersweet in 2020.

"When we first conceptualized this collection, we traveled to Milan for inspiration. We ate fresh pasta, spent hours walking the city streets, and drank Campari and orange juice while checking out the incredible street style," continued Weiss-Fischmann. "We had no idea the hardships and changes Milan would soon be facing due to the global pandemic. Through this collection, we proudly support and honor Milan, a magical city that showed its loving spirit even at the height of the coronavirus outbreak.”

The Muse of Milan collection features 12 new nail colors, which will be available in OPI's GelColor, Infinite Shine, Nail Lacquer, and Powder Perfection formulas. It nods to Milanese culture with shades like Have Your Panettone and Eat it Too (a sweet, toasted orange), Drama at La Scala (a teal that borders on royal blue), and OPI Nails the Runway (a shimmery silver that reminds shoppers of the brand's fashion month legacy).

"We believe in the transformative power of color," added OPI Global Director of Color Collections, Jill Bartoshevich, in the same press release. "This collection offers a palette that’s fresh, romantic, and trendsetting — bringing to life Milan’s worldly energy and celebrating such a beautiful city and culture."

The Muse of Milan collection officially launches in August, though you can already find the colors on Ulta Beauty's website. The Nail Lacquers retail at $10.50, while the Infinite Shine colors will cost $13 a pop. The entire collection will be available on OPI's website, as well as at Dillard's, Sally Beauty, Amazon.com, and other stockists. Ahead, TZR's top picks from the 12-piece collection.

