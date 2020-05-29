Zara's Newest Summer Arrivals Include This $60 Dress That Hits Every Major Trend
With each changing season brings a new wardrobe — and with the shift of the weather often comes an eagerness to scoop up every new trend that's cropped up on Instagram or the pages of new arrivals. But once the excitement wears off, you might be left with a ton of trendy pieces that don't feel cohesive. Luckily, Zara's newest summer arrivals hit on all the season's top trends — and look just as chic when styled together.
With new pieces dropping every week, Zara's always on top of the buzziest trends of the season. That's true with the arrival of its $89.90 square-toe sandal — which comes in a neutral roseate hue — as well as a ruched gingham halter top that feels at once like it belongs in both 2020 and 1993. It retails for $17.90 and comes in a fun lilac colorway.
But this time around, Zara's also debuted a crop of timeless separates that are perfect for mixing and matching all season long. We can see that in the retailer's loose-fit ribbed midi dress ($19.90), which also doubles for a perfect beach cover up, as well as the $19.90 lace-up crochet tank, which comes in a versatile olive hue, as well as white.
Packed with current trendy pieces as well as core staples, peruse just a handful of the mega retailers latest drops, ahead.
As if gingham couldn't get more adorable, this lilac colorway features a halter-style neckline and ruched front. Innately quaint, just add a pair of white jeans or a mini skirt for a sweet and sunny 'fit.
A pair of black leather slides will always come in handy and the kitten heel on this cross-cross pair allow for anytime wear.
This ribbed dress is cut for a looser fit, making it the perfect option to lounge around the house in.
As far as kitschy sweaters go, this adorable knit is virtually seasonless.
A soft knit midi dress is arguably the coziest one-piece outfit there is. Try pairing yours with the matching cardigan for a pro-level outfit every time.
This dainty magenta cardigan will be a long-time favorite in your closet.
Carpenter style jeans are having a moment this season and this starch white pair hits the trend on the mark.
Floral midi skirts are a no-fail piece every summer, but this feminine print perfect for a more retro feel. Style yours with a crop top or over a bodysuit for an effortless look.
This lightweight shell fabric is an A+ option for sticky summer days ahead and the cinched waist is a unique take on the classic polo shirt that's so popular right now.
Once the temps reach uncomfortably hot, go the less-is-more route with this adorable floral mini.
Strappy sandals for summer may not be a new trend but that's why a solid pair that'll work hard in your closet is always a no-brainer.