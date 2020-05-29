The Zoe Report
Zara's Newest Summer Arrivals Include This $60 Dress That Hits Every Major Trend

By Savannah Sitton
With each changing season brings a new wardrobe — and with the shift of the weather often comes an eagerness to scoop up every new trend that's cropped up on Instagram or the pages of new arrivals. But once the excitement wears off, you might be left with a ton of trendy pieces that don't feel cohesive. Luckily, Zara's newest summer arrivals hit on all the season's top trends — and look just as chic when styled together.

With new pieces dropping every week, Zara's always on top of the buzziest trends of the season. That's true with the arrival of its $89.90 square-toe sandal — which comes in a neutral roseate hue — as well as a ruched gingham halter top that feels at once like it belongs in both 2020 and 1993. It retails for $17.90 and comes in a fun lilac colorway.

But this time around, Zara's also debuted a crop of timeless separates that are perfect for mixing and matching all season long. We can see that in the retailer's loose-fit ribbed midi dress ($19.90), which also doubles for a perfect beach cover up, as well as the $19.90 lace-up crochet tank, which comes in a versatile olive hue, as well as white.

Packed with current trendy pieces as well as core staples, peruse just a handful of the mega retailers latest drops, ahead.

Ruched Halter Top
$17.90
Zara

As if gingham couldn't get more adorable, this lilac colorway features a halter-style neckline and ruched front. Innately quaint, just add a pair of white jeans or a mini skirt for a sweet and sunny 'fit.

Cross Strap Heeled Leather Slides
$79.90
Zara

A pair of black leather slides will always come in handy and the kitten heel on this cross-cross pair allow for anytime wear.

Ribbed Dress
$19.90
Zara

This ribbed dress is cut for a looser fit, making it the perfect option to lounge around the house in.

Floral Knit Sweater
$39.90
Zara

As far as kitschy sweaters go, this adorable knit is virtually seasonless.

Purl Knit Dress
$49.90
Zara

A soft knit midi dress is arguably the coziest one-piece outfit there is. Try pairing yours with the matching cardigan for a pro-level outfit every time.

Seam Detail Knit Cardigan
$39.90
Zara

This dainty magenta cardigan will be a long-time favorite in your closet.

Z1975 High Rise Straight Jeans
$39.90
Zara

Carpenter style jeans are having a moment this season and this starch white pair hits the trend on the mark.

Floral Print Skirt
$69.90
Zara

Floral midi skirts are a no-fail piece every summer, but this feminine print perfect for a more retro feel. Style yours with a crop top or over a bodysuit for an effortless look.

Technical Top
$39.90
Zara

This lightweight shell fabric is an A+ option for sticky summer days ahead and the cinched waist is a unique take on the classic polo shirt that's so popular right now.

Technical Pants
$39.90
Zara

These matching pants make for an uber chic co-ord set.

Floral Print Dress
$49.90
Zara

Once the temps reach uncomfortably hot, go the less-is-more route with this adorable floral mini.

Heeled Square Toe Sandals
$89.90
Zara

Strappy sandals for summer may not be a new trend but that's why a solid pair that'll work hard in your closet is always a no-brainer.

Laced Knit Top
$19.90
Zara

Crochet is a summertime favorite but the adorable lace front detail on this olive crop top is too cute to pass up.