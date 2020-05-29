With each changing season brings a new wardrobe — and with the shift of the weather often comes an eagerness to scoop up every new trend that's cropped up on Instagram or the pages of new arrivals. But once the excitement wears off, you might be left with a ton of trendy pieces that don't feel cohesive. Luckily, Zara's newest summer arrivals hit on all the season's top trends — and look just as chic when styled together.

With new pieces dropping every week, Zara's always on top of the buzziest trends of the season. That's true with the arrival of its $89.90 square-toe sandal — which comes in a neutral roseate hue — as well as a ruched gingham halter top that feels at once like it belongs in both 2020 and 1993. It retails for $17.90 and comes in a fun lilac colorway.

But this time around, Zara's also debuted a crop of timeless separates that are perfect for mixing and matching all season long. We can see that in the retailer's loose-fit ribbed midi dress ($19.90), which also doubles for a perfect beach cover up, as well as the $19.90 lace-up crochet tank, which comes in a versatile olive hue, as well as white.

Courtesy of Zara

Packed with current trendy pieces as well as core staples, peruse just a handful of the mega retailers latest drops, ahead.

