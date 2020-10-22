Regardless of differing tastes and sensibilities, all fashion lovers seem to have a concrete space carved out in their closets for Zara. This is, in part, thanks to its prescience when it comes to emerging trends, as well as its mastery of nearly every category. Between boots, blazers, and jeans, the retailer has become a one-stop shop for filling every wardrobe gap imaginable. Still, there were a few stones left unturned, which the retailer is remedying with its latest, long-awaited category expansion. Zara's lingerie launch is officially here, and it's offering comfortable, ethereal underthings in the finest of fabrics.

On Oct. 22, the Spanish retailer debuted its very first line of separates, all of which exude a dark magnetism that's apropos of the label. There's bras and panties, lacy camisoles, slip dresses, and more — with a shared focus on comfort that's consistent throughout the whole collection. Reconciling high quality silks, cottons, and wools with daydreamy tulles, each garment offers a weightless comfort that can easily be layered under clothes, or slipped on and worn solo.

The drop is split into two camps: the first, which is filled with playful, day-centric pieces (including mesh shorts with dainty floral trim, soft-cupped bralettes with ribbon-tying straps, and more). The second features a more classic interpretation of lingerie, including lace balconette bras and silky camisoles, all steeped in a dark femininity that's destined for wearing late into the night. To tie it all together, there's ribbed shorts, cozy robes, and cashmere socks, which can be paired with your lingerie and worn around the house.

As for color-ways, rich, romantic hues are in play, with smooth chocolate browns and over-dyed blacks for evening wear. The daytime-focused pieces come in a lighter palette, including t-shirts in dusky neutrals, blush-colored undies, and ribbed knits in porcelain whites. Sizes ultimately range from small to large, with pieces starting at $19.90 and spanning upwards into the $200 range.

To shop TZR's favorites from the launch, browse ahead — and be sure to keep an eye on its site, as several looks will be stocking in the coming weeks:

