In the age of social distancing, many women have had to adjust to a new idea of normal. What were once living spaces now serve as home offices, gyms, and even salons. Likewise, it’s difficult to find a reason to change out of pajamas just to go work on your couch. But if lounging in the same relaxed separates is having an adverse effect on your ability to be productive, polished work-from-home essentials can add a bit more structure. If you're beginning to tire of the same sweatpants and oversized tees, there's an easy solution.

Armed with the right staples, you'll find that it's possible to get dressed every day in clothes that will keep you motivated but won’t hinder your level of comfort or feel too out of place at home. Below you'll find a collection of things you can wear at home to be productive, but that can also be great contributions to your wardrobe once this quarantine ends. They're comfy, yes, but they're also polished enough that no one would bat an eye if you really did wear them to the office once things transition back. Zoom meeting or not, you'll be ready for business.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cashmere In Love Cashmere Blend Side Stripe Track Pants $425 FarFetch see on farfetch These cashmere track pants look chic and elegant, but are perfect for lounging around your apartment. They give you all the benefits of the comfort of a track suit but can easily be worn outside the home since they look like trousers.

Inhabit 100% Cashmere Henley $378 INHABIT NY see on inhabit A cashmere henley is a wardroom staple you likely undervalued before. It's perfect to throw on in the house to look presentable for a full day of Zoom meetings and great to pair with jeans once you can go outside again.

L Double J Swing Dress $750 La Double J see on ladoublej Think of this as an elevated house dress. La Double J is a brand that specializes in luxury pieces that can be worn at home and beyond. Wearing this dress to work from home could definitely help with productivity and is an investment piece for your spring wardrobe.

Khaite The Jane Legging $760 Khaite see on khaite Naturally, leggings would show up somewhere on this list, and these ones from Khaite are perfect. Great to pair with a sweater for in the house but also great with a belted blazer and a pointy flat for the office.

GG-Intarsia Cotton Blend Knee-High Socks $117 Gucci see on matchesfashion Socks are something you’re always gonna need, so they might as well be something that you can make a statement outfit with — and of course spark joy!

Sleeper Sepia Linen Unisex Pajamas Set with Pants $260 The-Sleeper see on the sleeper The Sleeper is known for making pajamas that are functional pieces of your wardrobe, not just something to sleep in. They’ve done just that with this linen set. It’s an ideal summer outfit with a strappy sandal and tortoise sunglasses.

Doen Angelou Nightgown $168 Doen see on doen An actual nightgown that doesn’t make you feel like you’re in pajamas, and worn with some lace-up raffia sandals, won’t feel like a nightgown at all.

Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu in Indigo $285 Brother Vellies see on brother vellies Even if you're usually not one to wear shoes in the house, you can and should make an exception of these Brother Vellies slippers.

Prada Lisele Cotton Socks $130 Prada see on prada A luxe pair of socks is a simple staple you won’t regret.

JW Anderson Felt Loafer Mules $590 JW Anderson see on jw anderson One part loafer, one part mule, these cool shoes are an upgrade from your standard "ugly" sandal.

Universal Standard Foundation Tank Dress $60 Universal Standard see on universal standard Grab this versatile tank dress to feel like you got dressed for the day but save it for when you can wear out with a denim jacket!

MIU MIU BRUSHED MOHAIR CARDIGAN $990 MIU MIU see on miu miu Wear this with the Khaite leggings around the house for a perfect WFH look that tricks your brain into thinking you actually got dressed but are still super comfortable.

Maggie Marilyn Long Story Shorts $150 Maggie Marilyn see on maggie marilyn A knit biker short is everything we need for quarantine comfort style and beyond. For the office, consider layering under a longer dress.

JOSEPH Joseph Diane Color-Block Stretch-Knit Midi Dress $595 Moda Operandi see on moda operandi A sweater dress offers maximum comfort (head-to-toe knitwear!) while still maintaining a certain polish.

Live the Process Seamless Crop Polo $178 Live the Process see on live the process Live the Process has been making wardrobe essentials for this situation for years. Wear this cropped polo with the Cashmere in Love track pants at home and wear with a pair of denim shorts for a casual day look in June.

Jacquemus La Chemise Vallena Shirt $520 MyTheresa see on mytheresa This boxy Jacquemus shirt is just the piece to shake you out of any kind of rut without sacrificing comfort or style. The print is fun and sure to put a smile on your face.