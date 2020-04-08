Work-From-Home Style Wardrobe Essentials You Can Eventually Wear Out, Too
In the age of social distancing, many women have had to adjust to a new idea of normal. What were once living spaces now serve as home offices, gyms, and even salons. Likewise, it’s difficult to find a reason to change out of pajamas just to go work on your couch. But if lounging in the same relaxed separates is having an adverse effect on your ability to be productive, polished work-from-home essentials can add a bit more structure. If you're beginning to tire of the same sweatpants and oversized tees, there's an easy solution.
Armed with the right staples, you'll find that it's possible to get dressed every day in clothes that will keep you motivated but won’t hinder your level of comfort or feel too out of place at home. Below you'll find a collection of things you can wear at home to be productive, but that can also be great contributions to your wardrobe once this quarantine ends. They're comfy, yes, but they're also polished enough that no one would bat an eye if you really did wear them to the office once things transition back. Zoom meeting or not, you'll be ready for business.
These cashmere track pants look chic and elegant, but are perfect for lounging around your apartment. They give you all the benefits of the comfort of a track suit but can easily be worn outside the home since they look like trousers.
A cashmere henley is a wardroom staple you likely undervalued before. It's perfect to throw on in the house to look presentable for a full day of Zoom meetings and great to pair with jeans once you can go outside again.
Think of this as an elevated house dress. La Double J is a brand that specializes in luxury pieces that can be worn at home and beyond. Wearing this dress to work from home could definitely help with productivity and is an investment piece for your spring wardrobe.
Naturally, leggings would show up somewhere on this list, and these ones from Khaite are perfect. Great to pair with a sweater for in the house but also great with a belted blazer and a pointy flat for the office.
Socks are something you’re always gonna need, so they might as well be something that you can make a statement outfit with — and of course spark joy!
The Sleeper is known for making pajamas that are functional pieces of your wardrobe, not just something to sleep in. They’ve done just that with this linen set. It’s an ideal summer outfit with a strappy sandal and tortoise sunglasses.
An actual nightgown that doesn’t make you feel like you’re in pajamas, and worn with some lace-up raffia sandals, won’t feel like a nightgown at all.
Even if you're usually not one to wear shoes in the house, you can and should make an exception of these Brother Vellies slippers.
A luxe pair of socks is a simple staple you won’t regret.
One part loafer, one part mule, these cool shoes are an upgrade from your standard "ugly" sandal.
Grab this versatile tank dress to feel like you got dressed for the day but save it for when you can wear out with a denim jacket!
Wear this with the Khaite leggings around the house for a perfect WFH look that tricks your brain into thinking you actually got dressed but are still super comfortable.
A knit biker short is everything we need for quarantine comfort style and beyond. For the office, consider layering under a longer dress.
JOSEPH
A sweater dress offers maximum comfort (head-to-toe knitwear!) while still maintaining a certain polish.
Live the Process has been making wardrobe essentials for this situation for years. Wear this cropped polo with the Cashmere in Love track pants at home and wear with a pair of denim shorts for a casual day look in June.
This boxy Jacquemus shirt is just the piece to shake you out of any kind of rut without sacrificing comfort or style. The print is fun and sure to put a smile on your face.
While a trench coat isn't exactly the piece of clothing that is top of mind when you are working from home, you do need to leave the house for the essentials at some point. Since tailored outerwear is one of the most common wardrobe staples, you'll be happy you secured one now.