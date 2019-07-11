Sienna Miller Nailed Courtside Fashion At Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon is almost as much of a fashion parade as it is a tennis tournament these days. Everyone from big-screen celebrities to fashion editors to royalty clear their schedules for this major-league sporting event (whose most frequent champion is coincidentally a designer, herself). Ahead, all the best looks from Wimbledon 2019, including a couple duchesses and perhaps the most influential of them all, Anna Wintour.

Every summer, the poshest of the celebrity crop gather at the All England Club in London to watch the top tennis players in the world compete for that coveted gold cup. The sport, itself, has a reputation for enforcing a strict dress code, and not just for players, but for guests as well.

While ties were once a standard accessory for men in the member's area, the clothing requirements have relaxed in recent years. Still, though, Meghan Markle's jeans moment at this year's tournament caused a stir.

Courtside etiquette encourages demure dresses for women and suit jackets for men, which most guests staunchly adhere to. Nobody wants to receive a scoff from the Wimbledon fashion police, after all.

See what the notable attendees — including Pippa Middleton, Claire Foy, Sienna Miller, and more — arrived in this year.

Kate Middleton Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge rarely misses a year at Wimbledon. This time, she dressed in a tennis-white shirt dress with contrasting black buttons by Suzannah London and Alexander McQueen accessories.

Pippa Middleton James Veysey/Shutterstock Middleton's socialite sister arrived in an equally chic polished Stella McCartney midi in powder pink. She carried a rattan clutch and wore a matching hat to block the sun.

Meghan Markle Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock The other duchess, Meghan Markle, took a break from baby duty to support her bestie, tennis champ Serena Williams. She bent protocol slightly (in true Markle style) by sporting jeans and an oversized L'Agence pinstripe blazer to the event.

Anna Wintour Shutterstock Wimbledon 2019 supplied several Anna Wintour looks, thankfully, including this floral-print button-up maxi and another pleated dress in black and white.

Sienna Miller Chris Allerton/Shutterstock This English actor is the ultimate street style muse, so stakes were high for her Wimbledon outfit. This year, she opted for a classic wool beige suit by Ralph Lauren (whose name came up countless times throughout the week).

Claire Foy James Veysey/Shutterstock Foy's floral Zimmerman frock blended the classic shirt dress with a trend-forward halter silhouette. She paired it with subtle nude sandals and a striped bucket bag.

Suki Waterhouse Mark R Milan/Shutterstock This London-born model took a bohemian approach to courtside fashion with a loose and flowy Stella McCartney maxi and woven flats.