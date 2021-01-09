It's not unusual for children to follow in their parent's career footsteps, especially in Hollywood. This pattern also rings true in the modeling industry, where new talent emerges with a familiar name. One of the fresh faces to debut last year from this talent pool was Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum. The 16-year-old appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue, alongside her mother, to mark her entry into the modeling world. The duo wore vibrantly colorful blazers and pants in opposite colors for contrast, showcasing an array of must-have pieces from fashion houses such as Prada, Dior, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu.

Fans who have followed Klum's successful career know that she was a longtime host of Project Runway, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, and has appeared in several films including Sex and the City. Given Klum's connections and experiences in the industry, she'll be Leni's go-to guide to making it big. The budding young model already has over 533 thousand followers on Instagram — she has nine posts so far — and considers her mom her "bestie." Leni also joins the ranks of fellow models such as Kaia Gerber, Lily-Rose Depp, Lila Grace Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and the Hadid sisters who have famous supermodel parents.

Get to know the aspiring young model, below, before she becomes the next It face to dominate the runways and billboards.

Leni Was Born On May 4, 2004 And Is The Eldest of Klum's Kids

Leni's biological father is Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman, but she was adopted in 2009 by her stepfather, British musician Seal. Her siblings, from her mom's side, are Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel (15-years-old), Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (14-years-old), and Lou Sulola Samuel (11-years-old).

Leni Made Her Model Debut In The January/February 2021 Issue Of Vogue Germany

She appeared on the cover with her mother.

Klum Was Very Supportive Of Her Daughter's First Vogue Cover

"Sixteen is a good age [to model]," Klum said to Vogue. "If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege."

According To Her Mom, Leni Likes To Bake

Cookies seem to be her speciality.

Leni's Favorite Piece Of Clothing Are Sweatpants

In a game of "Who Knows Who Better," Leni and her mom answered questions about each other in a friendly competition. Here, Leni revealed she loves wearing sweats and can speak German.

Leni's Signature Style Can Be Summed Up In One Word: Streetwear

"My younger siblings love high fashion with logos — Supreme, Off-White, A Bathing Ape. I am less interested in those brands,” she told Vogue Germany. "Streetwear [above all else]. Dickies, Wrangler or no-brand basics."

Leni's Birth Name Is Not Helene Boshoven Samuel

Leni and her mom debunked that Internet myth in the YouTube video. The 16-year-old's name is Leni Olumi Klum and her astrological sign is a Taurus.