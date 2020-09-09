A product reformulation is never a small thing in the beauty world, even if the formula tweaks seem tiny in the fine print. And the changes made for the Supergoop! CC Screen relaunch are anything but small. Unveiled on Sept. 8, the new version of the $39 CC Screen is the type of skincare-makeup hybrid fans have come to expect from the SPF-heavy brand; the new CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream offers a whopping 50 SPF, while also adding a buildable tint to your skin.

Take note, though. This isn't your traditional foundation formula — or even the standard CC cream. (Supergoop!'s website notes that it uses the term "CC" to denote "complete care," not "color correct" as is typical.) "CC Screen’s formula offers flexible coverage. Our customers love it for its creamy, lightweight texture, plus a cocktail of healthy skin ingredients," Founder and CEO of Supergoop!, Holly Thaggard, tells The Zoe Report over email.

One of those recently added skincare ingredients: an even higher SPF. "We launched our original CC Cream in a 100 percent mineral, SPF 35 formula. While a minimum of SPF 30 typically offers adequate protection when used correctly, we know that with tinted sunscreen products, people rarely apply enough formula to receive the full SPF benefits," explains Thaggard. "In reformulation, we knew it was important to increase the SPF value to ensure our customers are getting the SPF protection they need every single day."

Additionally, Supergoop! removed cyclopentasiloxane (or D5) from the CC Screen formula — "We’ve seen increasing research over the past few years that demonstrate its harmful impact on the environment," says Thaggard — and greatly expanded the original four-shade range to 15 tints. (Previously, Supergoop! offered the CC Screen in Fair/Light, Light, Light/Medium, and Medium.) "[We] knew it was important to expand upon our initial CC Cream formula to offer greater accessibility for more skin types and tones. We worked with color experts, makeup artists, and gathered consumer data to curate the right mix of shades and undertones across these 15 new options," notes Thaggard.

Love your original shade match? Supergoop! included a guide on its website that helps shoppers find their new CC Screen shade using the original four shades. Find your old favorite again by swinging by the beauty brand's website, or explore the new shade range by clicking the link below.

