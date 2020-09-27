We're Seeing These 36 Cute, Cheap Clothing Pieces Everywhere Now

When a fashion trend or particular garment has gained the attention of tastemakers, fashion editors, and online shoppers alike, it's worth taking notice. But with trends and the seasons constantly in flux, it can be hard to keep up — so that's exactly why we've put together this edit of cheap, cute clothing we're seeing everywhere right now. The pieces featured here are all stylish, affordable — a key point if you're into switching up your wardrobe regularly — and perhaps best of all, comfortable, since the primary trend of the moment seems to be putting comfort above all else.

Whether your personal style leans sporty and laid back or bold and glam, you're bound to find at least a few pieces on this list that feel deserving of a spot in your closet. From tie-dye sets for lounging around the house to swishy skirts, comfy dresses, and joggers that look like pants, there's something here for everyone — and every lifestyle.

Scroll on to shop a selection of the most stylish pieces fashion girls are loving right now — and be sure to add them to your basket stat, before everyone else beats you to the punch.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Comfy Tie-Dye Set You've Probably Been Seeing Everywhere Saslax Tie Dye Loungewear $30 Amazon See on Amazon Tie-dye sets are everywhere right now — and they're a lot more versatile than they may seem. The two-piece set consists of a relaxed-fitting top with voluminous lantern sleeves and comfy, drawstring-waist shorts to match. Both pieces look great together, of course, but you can also mix things up and pair them with other pieces in your closet — the top looks super chic tucked into high-waisted jeans or worn loose over leggings, while the shorts pair perfectly with a simple white tank layered under a denim jacket. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 44

2. A High-Waisted Skirt Made Of A Smooth, Suede-Like Material Katiewens High Waist Mini Pencil Skirt $13 Amazon See on Amazon Lace-up details add a hint of edge to this high-waisted mini skirt, while the buttery vegan suede gives it '70s-inspired appeal. Pair it with a bell-sleeved blouse or oversized sweater to play up the retro vibe, or with a faded band tee and combat boots to give the look a touch of grunge. It comes in several style variations, too, so if you don't love the lace-up version, you can try one of the skirts with buttons or fringe. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available styles/colors: 20

3. These Plaid Joggers That Look Like Real Trousers ALWAYS Drawstrings Jogger Sweatpants $14 Amazon See on Amazon A gray plaid print gives these joggers a slightly preppy, polished look that's easy to dress up for the office (although they'll still look great with your favorite hoodies, tees, and denim jackets, too.) Featuring a slim fit and high-rise waist with a drawstring, they're literally available in over 100 (!!!) different colors, styles, and prints, so don't rule them out if you don't love the plaid. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors/styles: 135

4. A Plush Fleece Hoodie With Subtly Flared Sleeves Alternative Eco Teddy Flared Sleeve Pullover $11 Amazon See on Amazon Flared bell sleeves and a muted leopard print make for a trendy take on the classic hoodie. The sweatshirt is made of Alternative's signature fleece blend that's been flipped inside out to show off the plush teddy-like texture, then heavily brushed so it feels almost impossibly soft to the touch. For whatever reason, the matching sweatpants are listed as men's on Amazon, but nothing about them is gender-specific. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. The Perfect Swingy Midi Skirt — & It Has Pockets Exlura Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt With Pockets $27 Amazon See on Amazon The reasons to love this midi skirt never seem to end. For one, it's super comfy, thanks to the elastic waist, lightweight fabric, and flowy, unrestrictive fit. Plus, it's incredibly versatile — it'll pair well with anything from faded band tees to cozy, chunky knits, and can easily work for the office, lunch dates, or even lounging around the house. Factor in the roomy side pockets, and you'll understand why so many Amazon reviewers want it in every color. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 8

6. These Fan-Favorite Bike Shorts With Over 15,000 Five-Star Reviews BALEAF High Waist Exercise Shorts $10 Amazon See on Amazon Far from being limited to biking — or even to casual athleisure outfits — bike shorts, like these, can easily be paired with more polished pieces like blazers, blouses, and even sleek heels. Of course, they are great for athleisure outfits, too, and regardless of how you choose to style them, they'll always be super comfortable. This particular pair is made of a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, with a high-rise waist and handy pockets at the sides. They're a clear favorite among Amazon reviewers, who've given them nearly 4,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far. Available sizes: XS-5X

Available colors/styles: 41

7. The Soft, Stretchy Dress You'll Probably End Up Living In BELAROI Casual Flare T-Shirt Dress $12 Amazon See on Amazon A flared, swingy silhouette makes this long-sleeved tunic dress drape and move beautifully, so it'll never feel tight or unrestrictive. Reviewers say the length works equally well as a short dress or long tunic top, making the comfy piece versatile enough to wear in any season. Plus, the soft, stretchy, rayon-spandex blend of which it's made holds up well in the wash and is naturally wrinkle-resistant, so it's perfect for traveling and will keep looking nice after lots of regular wear. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors/prints: 36

8. The Coziest Sweatpants You'll Ever Find Duyang Warm Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $26 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to imagine anything cozier than classic sweatpants — until you've tried these sherpa-lined sweatpants, that is. Beyond the soft, warm lining, everything about them is pretty classic: They're made of soft cotton fleece and cut in a relaxed fit, with a drawstring waist and roomy side pockets. You can buy them in two styles: classic sweatpants and tapered joggers (the latter of which has slimmer fit and elastic cuffs at the ankles). Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/styles: 12

9. A Leopard Print Blouse That's Versatile & Chic Valphsio Leopard Print Turtleneck Blouse $16 Amazon See on Amazon The perfect balance between elegant and fun, this versatile blouse will be an MVP in your wardrobe. The bold print and voluminous sleeves give it a trendy touch, whether you pair it with a pencil skirt or skinny slacks for work, or tuck it into jeans for a polished off-duty look. If you don't love the high neck, it also comes in button-down and wrap-style versions, as well as several variations of leopard print. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/styles: 15

10. A Billowy Dress You Can Wear All Year Round Sherosa Casual Long Sleeve Tunic Dress $22 Amazon See on Amazon Billowy lantern sleeves and a babydoll silhouette made up of tiered ruffles give this dress a fun look and airy feel. Easy to dress up or down and suitable for year-round wear, you can wear it with tights and boots for winter and fall, then on its own when the weather is warm. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 11

11. A Silky Slip Skirt With A Thigh-High Slit SheIn Satin Mid Waist Midi Skirt $24 Amazon See on Amazon A thigh-baring slit makes this satin slip skirt even slinkier than most — pair it with over-the-knee boots for a night out, or throw it on with a faded band tee for a casual look that's effortlessly cool. Featuring a hint of added stretch and a hidden zipper closure, reviewers say the silky satin it's made of feels satisfyingly expensive and substantial. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 3

12. The Cozy Waffle-Knit Tunic Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse $10 Amazon See on Amazon This waffle-knit tunic top has over 3,400 glowingly positive reviews — if that many people are excited enough to actually write about it, there's a pretty good chance that you'll love it, too. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with buttons, a V-neck, and an adjustable tie-front detail, its waffle texture gives it cozy-chic textural appeal, making it perfect for fall. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 33

13. The Best-Selling Linen Overalls That Prove How Stylish Shapeless Silhouettes Can Look Gihuo Casual Baggy Overalls Jumpsuit $16 Amazon See on Amazon Even if you don't usually go for shapeless, oversized silhouettes, these slouchy overalls will likely be an exception. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, everything about the them feels effortless and comfortable, from the airy cotton linen fabric to the wealth of satisfyingly spacious pockets. They'll look super cute layered over a turtleneck or tee, or you can wear them on their own with a lacy bralette to show off a bit more skin. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 4

14. A Soft, Jersey Maxi Dress That's Effortlessly Stylish Daily Ritual Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Side Slit $25 Amazon See on Amazon There's something so effortless about this Daily Ritual maxi dress — from the minimalist design to the buttery-soft jersey fabric, everything about it exudes cool-girl ease. Daring slits at each side not only show off some skin (or your coolest pair of boots), but also make the dress even more breathable and unrestrictive. "I love the ease of throwing this on and looking pulled-together," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "Super comfy, cute, perfect!" Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 5

15. This Pretty Wrap Blouse To Dress Up Your Jeans Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Wrap Blouse $22 Amazon See on Amazon This wrap blouse is perfect for days when you want to look pulled together and a bit dressy, but don't want to put a whole lot of effort into your outfit. Perfect for throwing on with jeans or leggings, the peplum-style silhouette, asymmetrical hem, and flared sleeves add eye-catching interest. If you don't love the vertical stripes, it's worth checking out the other styles this top comes in, which vary slightly in design as well as color and print. Available sizes: XS-4X

Available colors/styles: 46

16. A Comfy-Chic Dress That Feels Like A Cozy Sweater Lionstill Elegant Long Sweater Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon In more than 1,000 glowing reviews, fans praise practically every feature of this chic knit pencil dress, from the easy fit and substantial, texture-rich fabric to the trendy statement sleeves. People are particularly fond of the waist-cinching tie detail, noting how it can easily be adjusted to give the dress a perfect fit, whether you tie it in the front or back. Plus, it feels as cozy as an oversized sweater. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 9

17. The Perfect Layering Piece For Fall Moss Rose Poncho Shawl Cardigan $30 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you consider this a poncho, a shawl, or an open-front cardigan, one thing is clear: It's the cozy-chic layering piece you'll be living in 'til spring. Not only is it a chic piece to wear for fall outings, but it's also handy to have on hand for plane rides and cold offices, since it basically functions as a stylish blanket. Available colors/prints: 33

18. A Stylish Floral Midi Skirt With A Subtle Slit WDIRARA Flowy Floral Boho Long Skirt $13 Amazon See on Amazon A split, asymmetrical front trimmed in fluttery ruffles adds interest to this floral midi skirt. The perfect opportunity to show off your trendiest boots or shoes, the versatile design is easy to wear in any season, whether you're dressing it up for work or dressing it down on the weekends. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available styles: 5

19. A Cozy Tie-Dye Hoodie So You Can Lounge Around Stylishly REVETRO Tie Dye Sweatshirt $19 Amazon See on Amazon A vibrant tie-dye print means this hoodie is a great way to add some color to your winter wardrobe. Made of a soft, medium-weight fabric, it features a relaxed fit, a drawstring hood, and a kangaroo pocket. If you don't love the bold color scheme of the one in the picture, be sure to check out the other styles this comfy staple comes in, which include more subdued tie-dye prints as well as a few solid colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 20

20. The Fan-Favorite Skater Dress You'll Want In Multiple Colors OUGES V Neck Button Down Skater Dress $14 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't seem to stop raving about this button-down skater dress, singing its praises in more than 1,500 glowing reviews. And what's not to love? It's super comfy and easy to dress up or down, the classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and it even has pockets. Considering how many cute colors and prints it comes in — including several short-sleeved versions — stocking up on multiples isn't a bad idea. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 43

21. The Perfect Basic Sweatsuit For Lounging & WFH Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Sweatsuit $26 Amazon See on Amazon With comfort being prioritized more than ever, thanks to the rise of working from home, sweatsuits are all the rage right now. This basic sweatsuit is perfect for days when you want to feel cozy and comfortable, without looking sloppy or making a major style statement. The two-piece set includes a long-sleeved, tunic-length sweatshirt and matching, slim-fit sweatpants. Both are made of the softest, snuggliest fleece, and can easily be worn together or mixed and matched with other pieces in your closet. "The quality of the material for the price is OUTSTANDING," one reviewer noted. "I'm going to get them in other colors before they're all gone!" Available sizes: M-5X

Available colors: 3

22. These Soft, Thick Leggings That Look Like Real Pants Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you're someone who'd live in comfy leggings if you could, you need to try this pair, pronto. Because the ponte knit fabric of which they're made is much thicker and stretchier than the cotton or polyester most leggings are made of, they have a more polished look that can pass for "real pants" — and yes, dozens of reviewers say you can probably get away with wearing them to work. "Seriously. These leggings. They. Are. EVERYTHING. The quality makes them feel like $80 leggings instead of $20," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long, extra long)

Available colors: 9

23. A Versatile Jumpsuit That'll Take You From Work To Date Night Kenneth Cole New York Halter Jumpsuit $27 Amazon See on Amazon Could anything be more effortless than this halter jumpsuit by Kenneth Cole? Easy to dress up or down, the design is timelessly chic and surprisingly comfortable. The open halter back gives it an alluring feel, but since the V-neckline is relatively subdued, you can easily get away with wearing it to the office if you add a cardigan or blazer on top. Available sizes: 0-14

24. A Slouchy Cropped Sweater With Colorful Stripes Cordat Color Block Striped Sweater $28 Amazon See on Amazon Blocks of brightly colored stripes wrap this pullover sweater in playful charm. It's the perfect way to add some cheer to your cold-weather wardrobe, whether you pair it with jeans, leggings, or a slinky midi skirt and boots. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 5

25. A Cool Utility Jacket At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket $33 Amazon See on Amazon A military-inspired design outfitted with plenty of pockets gives this utility jacket a slightly grungy look, while the drawstring at the waist can be cinched to give it some shape. Wear it with boyfriend jeans and ankle boots for a cool, classic look, or layer it over a romantic dress for a more unexpected pairing. Reviewers are impressed by the timeless design and quality construction, with one person noting that it's nearly identical to a much more expensive jacket from Madewell. Available sizes: S-XL

26. These Popular Denim Leggings That Look Like Authentic Jeans HUE Essential Denim Leggings $21 Amazon See on Amazon HUE has earned a stellar reputation for making high-quality, affordable leggings and tights, so it should com as no surprise that their denim leggings are universally beloved, too. Giving you the polished look of jeans with the easy comfort of leggings, they're designed with an easy pull-on waist and tons of extra stretch, yet thoughtful details like functional back pockets and belt loops — plus a faux fly and front pockets — give them a classic, authentic look. Available sizes: XS-3X (short, regular, tall)

Available colors/washes: 11

27. A Comfy-Chic Maxi Dress That's Easy To Dress Up (Or Down) Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress $16 Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeved maxi dress is about as versatile as it gets — and it doesn't hurt that it's incredibly soft and comfortable, too. The perfect blank slate, it'll pair well with practically any jacket, shoe, or accessory, from sleek heels and layers of dainty gold jewelry to buttery leather and chunky combat boots. It's made of a rich, fluid jersey fabric, with side slits, a round neck, and a flowy, relaxed fit. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 7

28. A Versatile Jumpsuit That's SO Comfortable — & Made Of Sustainable Materials Daily Ritual Tencel Sleeveless V-Back Jumpsuit $13 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this jumpsuit is its near-endless versatility: Wear it with sneakers when you're running around town, pair it with a cardigan and ballet flats for a comfy work outfit, or add a statement belt and heels to dress it up for a night out. It's made of tencel lyocell, the sustainable fabric favored by eco-friendly brands like Reformation and Patagonia, which is lightweight, breathable, and so comfortable. Available sizes: 2-16

Available colors: 4

29. The Perfect Cozy Cardigan For Work & Weekends Alike Shiaili Long Plus Size Sweater $32 Amazon See on Amazon This cozy cardigan is one of those versatile wardrobe staples you'll reach for time and time again, whether you're stuck in a drafty office or curled up on the couch with a good book. Cut in a relaxed, roomy fit that falls just just below the hips, its thick braided accents and rich, textural feel add to its cozy-chic vibe. Plus, it has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: 1X-5X

30. The Paperbag-Waist Pants People Are Obsessed With GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $19 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate the sheer adoration reviewers have for these best-selling paperbag-waist pants. In more than 1,500 five-star reviews, fans write enthusiastically about their "perfect" fit, chic look, and near-endless versatility, noting how they're super easy to dress up, yet could hardly be comfier. Featuring a high rise waist, cropped length, and roomy pockets, they'll pair well with everything from T-shirts to turtlenecks. "Always get compliments when I wear these," one reviewer commented, adding, "The best part? They feel like pajamas." Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors/styles: 30

31. A Cropped Pullover Made Of Cozy Faux Sherpa ZAFUL Faux Fur Pullover $23 Amazon See on Amazon A trendy cropped length makes this half-zip pullover the perfect cozy piece to pair with high-waisted leggings, jeans, and cords. Because it's made of soft, fluffy, faux sherpa, it's warm enough to wear as a light jacket through fall, and makes the perfect versatile layering piece for when temperatures drop below freezing. The creamy neutral color will literally go with everything, but if you want something a bit bolder, it also comes in several fun prints, including leopard, plaid, and a cotton candy-tinged tie-dye. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 26

32. This Giant Scarf To Keep You Warm Through Fall American Trends Classic Plaid Scarf $12 Amazon See on Amazon A festive color scheme and classic plaid print make this cozy scarf a timeless must-have for cold weather. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with a stellar 4.5-star rating, the cozy accessory will add major style points to any winter wardrobe, whether you buy it for yourself or as a gift for someone else. "Last year I bought a 100% cashmere sweater from a very high-end retailer. This scarf/shawl feels every bit as soft and wonderful as my sweater," one person reported. Available colors/prints: 24

33. A Chunky Cable-Knit Sweater With A Slouchy, Oversized Fit ZKESS Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater $28 Amazon See on Amazon An oversized silhouette and chunky, cable knit construction give this turtleneck sweater major cozy points. Designed with dropped shoulders and long, loose sleeves, it'll look great with all the fall staples in your closet, including cords, jeans, or a miniskirt and tights. "Absolutely love the quality of this sweater. It is beautiful and thick," commented one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/styles: 39

34. A Long-Sleeved Version Of The Trendy Tie-Dye Sweatsuit AMABMB Pajama Tie Dye Sweatsuit $29 Amazon See on Amazon Pick up a tie-dye set for the colder weather with this colorful, long-sleeved sweatsuit. Practically every celebrity and tastemaker has been living in tie dye lounge sets since last winter — so you'll have plenty of inspiration when it comes to styling this one. Of course, the pieces are comfy and effortless when worn as a set, but you can also mix and match the top and pants with all the jeans, skirts, tanks, and tees already in your closet. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 20