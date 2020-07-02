When a national holiday rolls around there's a handful of little bonuses worth getting excited about — like a day off or, all the blow-out sales that come with it. If the latter is already your main mission this Fourth of July weekend, Vince's vault sale is here just in time: Starting now, the overflowing sale entails savings up to 80 percent off some of it's best-selling pieces from recent seasons. Plus, you can save up to an an extra 40 percent right now with the code 'VAULT40'.

Vince is the go-to spot for polished workwear and high-quality pieces that are on-trend now. And from now through July 6, its highly anticipated vault sale has more than 200 items, including a ton of summer essentials, marked way down. Forever-staples include a scoop-neck tank top in white (on sale for $26, down from $65); a breezy, pencil-striped Dolmanor top ($74, down from $125); or a pair of chunky black leather sport sandals (priced at $113, down from $225). Or take advantage of the major savings by trying out a riskier trend like leather culottes, or a belted utility jacket.

The full sale crosses all categories from shoes to handbags, but here's 20 of the best apparel offerings you won't want to miss, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.