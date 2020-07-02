Vince's Huge Vault Sale Is Full Of Minimalist Summer Essentials
When a national holiday rolls around there's a handful of little bonuses worth getting excited about — like a day off or, all the blow-out sales that come with it. If the latter is already your main mission this Fourth of July weekend, Vince's vault sale is here just in time: Starting now, the overflowing sale entails savings up to 80 percent off some of it's best-selling pieces from recent seasons. Plus, you can save up to an an extra 40 percent right now with the code 'VAULT40'.
Vince is the go-to spot for polished workwear and high-quality pieces that are on-trend now. And from now through July 6, its highly anticipated vault sale has more than 200 items, including a ton of summer essentials, marked way down. Forever-staples include a scoop-neck tank top in white (on sale for $26, down from $65); a breezy, pencil-striped Dolmanor top ($74, down from $125); or a pair of chunky black leather sport sandals (priced at $113, down from $225). Or take advantage of the major savings by trying out a riskier trend like leather culottes, or a belted utility jacket.
The full sale crosses all categories from shoes to handbags, but here's 20 of the best apparel offerings you won't want to miss, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The light canary hue of this casual dress is ideal for daily wear and its shift silhouette is belted at the waist for a shape that remains free-flowing.
Cut from Pima cotton, a thin strap white tank is a basic staple; the scoop neck of this barely there lightweight number lends a touch more polish.
An airy satin blouse is always appropriate, so expect to get a ton of use out of this versatile top.
The off-white utility jacket is this season's go-to. It's also the ideal weight for in-between weather that's not sweltering or too chilly.
A true lavender hue may suit spring but this super light shade offers a more timeless take while the thick ribbed knit promises the coziest of feels.
Crafted in supple lambskin leather, this midi skirt has a belted wrap silhouette.
A relaxed midi is an ideal day-to-day summer 'fit but the skinny straps of this camisole style are made for the hottest of days. Plus, it's so easy to layer with a denim jacket or cardigan when needed.
If you've been hesitant to try the all-terrain sandal trend a try, here's a great opportunity to snag a high-quality pair at a less committal price.
The smallest luxe detail can completely elevate the simplest of staples, like this mock neckline on the perfect basic tee.
A tan espadrille is a summer staple and this flat-form number works both casually or styled more elegantly alike.
It's the season of the culotte; the ideal in-between style for tricky weather.
The boxy cut of this breezy striped shirt is both relaxed and presentable.
Another sublime addition to your work rotation, this versatile trouser will suit just about any top or shoe combo.
A versatile cardigan will always come in handy and the wrap feature on this wool-cashmere take makes for an equally stylish top option as well.
This pure cashmere wrap coat is both cozy enough to stay warm but also versatile to wear as a casual cardigan.
A pinstripe trouser can be tricky to get right but the belted high rise and flowing wide leg of this pair make for a no-fail piece to add to your rotation.
The nude leather straps and subtly raised raffia flat-forms create the best daily walking shoe.