Acne launches are rarely exciting, let alone happy. New moisturizers can pop onto the market assuring bouncy skin. Vitamin C serums are accompanied by so many pictures of oranges — and every synonym for brightening you can imagine. But acne? Typically, those clinical-looking launches are coded in shame: That these products exist exclusively to prevent your skin from doing something you shouldn't want. The stark departure of Versed's new acne collection from this norm makes the launch exciting, well before you even look into product formulation.

Packaged in Versed's recognizably minimalist — and fashionably unisex — components, the drugstore skincare brand's foray into the acne-care world makes its mission clear. "Breakouts happen here, there, and everywhere," Versed wrote on the product page for the Back-Up Plan Acne-Control Body Mist, one of three new launches for the collection debut on July 9.

Yes, body mist. The $14.99 Back-Up Plan spray looks more like a chic facial mist rather than the powerful acne treatment it is — it's formulated with 2 percent salicylic acid as the active ingredient. When combined with tea tree oil and witch hazel, the mist both treats current pimples and helps balance your skin, creating an environment where acne is less likely to form in the future.

The Keep The Peace Acne-Calming Cream Cleanser ($16.99) and Game Over Acne Drying Treatment ($16.99) round out the collection. The first features salicylic acid as well, but at a lighter percentage, clocking in at just 1.5 percent. This allows the acid to flex its oil-cleaning power without stripping your skin completely — a very careful balancing act. On the other hand, the Game Over treatment is a classic acne-drying product, formulated with 10 percent sulfer that coaxes whiteheads, blackheads, and nearly formed blemishes to the surface of your skin, drying them out once they're there.

And sure, the packaging for the collection meriting a spot on your vanity rather than hidden in a cabinet probably should be second to the fact that these products are formulated to really work. But it sure is nice to see, too. Shop Versed's new acne collection exclusively on the skincare brand's website.

