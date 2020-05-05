The Zoe Report
Courtesy Of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters' New Activewear Drop Is Full Of Stylish, Iconic Pieces From Nike, Adidas, & Year Of Ours

By Savannah Sitton
At a time when we're all relegated to following at-home fitness videos on Instagram, it's not easy to get excited about a new workout outfit. After all, half the fun about putting on a stylish sports bra and leggings is showing it off. But if you're itching to upgrade your fitness game, get excited: Urban Outfitters Get Active collection is just the extra boost your health journey might need — and you can show it off once we're back in business.

Spanning the style spectrum (think: Adidas's iconic three-stripe shorts; a pair of fire-red double-Swoosh sweats from Nike; a pair of Air Max 270s in a bold colorway), the retailer's latest curation isn't just about looking good — there's myriad performance-first pieces, too. Because you're currently not visiting the local gym right now, UO has you covered to make it work at home with a complete assortment of affordable at-home equipment, like Fila's five-pound ankle weight set, or gliders for any megaformer-inspired workouts.

And the brand maintains its ahead-of-the-curve reputation with a bevy of innovative items in its latest drop, like an adorable tie-dye basketball or this Bed Of Nails Acupressure Mat. Even the sneaker category is edgy with innovative brands like Hoka's 5-star sneakersa celebrity favorite. And whether or not you're sharing said equipment with others, disinfecting is still crucial; you can grab UO's on-the-go Travel Wipes or a high-tech Sanitizing Wireless Charging Station, because yes, Urban Outfitters even has a cooler way to kill germs.

UO also has a bunch of other fun gadgets to help you find balance when you're feeling a bit upside-down. It's no secret that sleep is one of the most important aspects to good health so if you've been struggling to get your full 8 hours in lately consider investing in a Go2Sleep Monitor Ring or Withing's Sleep Tracker Mat to help get to the bottom of it.

So whether you're looking to break a sweat or simply get a better night's sleep, you'll be surprised to find all needs met at your favorite retailer.

Here's a handful of what's in TZR's online shopping carts, right now.

Windbreaker Jacket
$80
Adidas Originals X Fiorucci
Daisy High-Waisted Legging
$135
Urban Outfitters
Contrast Cropped Tank Top
$30
Adidas
Air Max 270 React Sneaker
$160$139
Nike
High-Waisted Bike Short
$35
Adidas
5 Lb Ankle Weight Set
$29
FILA
Sporty Ribbed Tank Top
$48
Year Of Ours
Embroidered Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$49
iets frans
Restore 3-In-1 Resistance Band Kit
$22
Gaiam
Embroidered Flower Hoodie Sweatshirt
$70
Nike
Double Swoosh Jogger Pant
$80
Nike
Core Sliders
$16.95
Synergee
3-Stripes Pull-On Short
$35
Adidas
YOS Sport Legging
$85
Year Of Outs
Utility Baseball Hat
$15
UO
Suede Roller Skates
$349
Moxi X UO
Supriya Half-Zip Cropped Top
$29
iets frans
Shrunken Hoodie Sweatshirt
$125
Adam Selman Sport
Keep Pushing On Yoga Mat
$59
Julia Walck For Denu