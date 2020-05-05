At a time when we're all relegated to following at-home fitness videos on Instagram, it's not easy to get excited about a new workout outfit. After all, half the fun about putting on a stylish sports bra and leggings is showing it off. But if you're itching to upgrade your fitness game, get excited: Urban Outfitters Get Active collection is just the extra boost your health journey might need — and you can show it off once we're back in business.

Spanning the style spectrum (think: Adidas's iconic three-stripe shorts; a pair of fire-red double-Swoosh sweats from Nike; a pair of Air Max 270s in a bold colorway), the retailer's latest curation isn't just about looking good — there's myriad performance-first pieces, too. Because you're currently not visiting the local gym right now, UO has you covered to make it work at home with a complete assortment of affordable at-home equipment, like Fila's five-pound ankle weight set, or gliders for any megaformer-inspired workouts.

And the brand maintains its ahead-of-the-curve reputation with a bevy of innovative items in its latest drop, like an adorable tie-dye basketball or this Bed Of Nails Acupressure Mat. Even the sneaker category is edgy with innovative brands like Hoka's 5-star sneakers — a celebrity favorite. And whether or not you're sharing said equipment with others, disinfecting is still crucial; you can grab UO's on-the-go Travel Wipes or a high-tech Sanitizing Wireless Charging Station, because yes, Urban Outfitters even has a cooler way to kill germs.

UO also has a bunch of other fun gadgets to help you find balance when you're feeling a bit upside-down. It's no secret that sleep is one of the most important aspects to good health so if you've been struggling to get your full 8 hours in lately consider investing in a Go2Sleep Monitor Ring or Withing's Sleep Tracker Mat to help get to the bottom of it.

So whether you're looking to break a sweat or simply get a better night's sleep, you'll be surprised to find all needs met at your favorite retailer.

Here's a handful of what's in TZR's online shopping carts, right now.

