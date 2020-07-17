Imagine what it's like to be a mascara in 2020: first losing all relevancy as your entire clientele holes up at home, fresh-faced for the foreseeable future, then becoming a bonafide lifeline when it comes time to tuck our face masks behind our ears and reintroduce ourselves to the world. Needless to say, Urban Decay's most intense mascara, Lash Freak, couldn't have chosen a more perfect moment to make its debut.

If you're anything like the masses who are now turning to YouTube tutorials for a crash course in dramatic eye makeup, then you've probably already dipped a brush into one of this brand's iconic eyeshadow palettes — Moondust, Wired, or any palette from the never-ending Naked saga, that is. You may have even followed that up with Urban Decay's hero mascara offering, Perversion.

However, the makeup giant's newest addition threatens to steal its predecessor's thunder with 23.6 times the volume and 40 percent more length than your average mascara. Promising to volumize, define, and lift all at once, Lash Freak prides itself on doing it all. Its next-level intensity is partly owed to the highly pigmented, flake-proof formula, sure, but its most unique feature has to be that ultra-technical masterpiece of a brush.

Lash Freak's asymmetrical applicator has several functions: the tip is designed for definition and separation whereas the side is good for lifting from the roots. Its varying bristles and curvy shape are great for individual lash attention and finnicky areas like your inner corners and waterline.

The formula claims to last 20 hours without smudging, flaking, or running, no matter how long you spend out in the sweltering heat. Lash Freak comes in two sizes — a $25 standard size and $13 travel mini — both available at UrbanDecay.com now and at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Macy's starting August 2.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.