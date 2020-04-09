At this point, it’s probably safe to say you’ve settled into your new at-home routine (or at the very least, have come to terms with it). Perhaps that means fully adjusting to the work-from-home lifestyle, planning out each home-cooked meal down to a T, or taking on a new hobby. Or maybe it’s scheduling in at-home workouts to break up the day — and if that’s the case, you’ll need something to wear. Now that your gym or studio has taken up real estate in your home and makeshift office space, it’s understandable if gearing up for a sweat session is the last activity on your list. Luckily, Ultracor’s new Sakura collection is just the motivation you need.

Whether you’ve taken on a new WFH dress code or your loungewear collection has expanded exponentially, there’s no doubt that this time in quarantine has affected your style. But just because your everyday ensembles have taken a turn for the most comfortable parts of your closet doesn’t mean this extra time at home has to change every aspect of your life. Case in point: your workouts. Sure, you may not be able to hop on a Pilates reformer or attend your favorite HIIT class, but your workout outfits can still look as good at home as they do in the gym. And with Ultracor’s latest collection, that’s just a given.

Just in time for the new season, the activewear brand launched a new three-piece collection of activewear featuring Japanese cherry blossoms printed on each piece. Ultracor — which counts A-list celebrities like Hillary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio as fans — created the collection to bring a delicate, but strong fashion statement to every one of your workouts (including the ones at home).

If you want a break from your standard black leggings, opt for the $178 Sakura Legging. Style it with the brand’s Sakura Terrain Bra, which was designed to provide support for high-medium impact activities and costs $130. And just in case you want to complete the set — or you like to have an added layer for your workouts — Ultracor has also created the $155 Sakura Izar Top.

Ultracor’s pieces were each made to take on a high level of impact — which means these are sure to help you take on any at-home workout in peak style. Prep for your next cardio session and scroll on to shop Ultracor’s new Sakura collection below.

