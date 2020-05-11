Ulta Beauty’s 2020 Gorgeous Hair Event Means 50 Percent Off Masks, Root Touch-Up Products, & More
By now, you probably know the deal: Ulta Beauty has a few epic sales a year that often cater to one of three different categories — skin, all-around beauty, and hair. And currently up to bat is Ulta Beauty's 2020 Gorgeous Hair Event, which means until May 30, everything your hair has been begging for is on major (read: 50 percent off) discount.
Yes, begging. Because since frequenting the salon has been out of the question due to the coronavirus, it's safe to assume most hair has been yearning for something — whether it be root-touch up, hydration, or just a little creative styling. Fortunately, Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event not only covers it all (from hot tools to hair growth supplements), but includes fan-favorite brands, as well.
With each new calendar day offering new products and brands marked down, you'll be able to shop things like T3's Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer on May 16 for $75 (originally $150), which is revered by celebrity stylist Laura Polko who works with Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, and Adriana Lima. And come May 22, you can snag Klorane's Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk For All Hair Types ($10, originally $20) for what seems like the ever-increasing days you don't wash your hair.
Though you don't have a be an Ultamate Rewards member to shop the sale, being a Platinum or Diamond one does help: You get free shipping when you spend a minimum of $10 on any "beauty steal." Keep scrolling for what exactly is on sale (and still in stock) today, May 11, plus eight more standout products you can snag on markdown in the weeks to come.
Ride the pink hair dye wave on May 11 with Punky Color's dye, shampoo, *and* conditioner, which will be $7.49. And if pink isn't your thing, there are 10 other colors to choose from like lavender and teal (although fan-favorite colors are running out of stock quickly).
Come May 13, you can pick up this highly rated mousse for $4.49. It's beloved for its lightweight formula that leaves hair shiny and frizz-free without a crunchy or sticky feeling.
No one can color your hair quite like a professional, but if pesky roots are bothering you, you can snag Everpro's temporary root spray on May 14 for $4.99. In seconds, the spray covers gray (or any other lighter color) roots for a natural look sans stickiness.
Make sure to set a reminder for May 16 because T3's celebrity hairstylist-approved hairdryer will be $75. This foldable dryer has two heat/speed settings, the brand's SoftAire technology, and maybe best of all, is only 13.9-ounces.
On May 18, three of Hot Tools' curling irons are on sale, including this 1-inch barrel version for $34.99. The tool is compatible with any hair type to get effortless waves, tight curls, or just some added volume.
A blowout primer is something you may not have known you needed, but it's definitely worth having. Grab this soon-to-be $14.50 one from Paul Mitchell on May 21 that helps to speed up the blowdrying process and leave hair frizz-free and shiny.
Ah, dry shampoo — a saving-grace product, especially during quarantine when hair washes are few and far between. On May 22, Klorane's fan-favorite Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk will be $10 and your new go-to before Zoom meetings.
On May 27, Voir's entire brand is on sale. So, if your hair is in need of hydration and shine, pick up the brand's luxury oil for $17.50. It has a mix of rosehip, avocado, and jojoba oils to give your strands a glow the sun would be jealous of.