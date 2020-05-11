By now, you probably know the deal: Ulta Beauty has a few epic sales a year that often cater to one of three different categories — skin, all-around beauty, and hair. And currently up to bat is Ulta Beauty's 2020 Gorgeous Hair Event, which means until May 30, everything your hair has been begging for is on major (read: 50 percent off) discount.

Yes, begging. Because since frequenting the salon has been out of the question due to the coronavirus, it's safe to assume most hair has been yearning for something — whether it be root-touch up, hydration, or just a little creative styling. Fortunately, Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event not only covers it all (from hot tools to hair growth supplements), but includes fan-favorite brands, as well.

With each new calendar day offering new products and brands marked down, you'll be able to shop things like T3's Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer on May 16 for $75 (originally $150), which is revered by celebrity stylist Laura Polko who works with Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, and Adriana Lima. And come May 22, you can snag Klorane's Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk For All Hair Types ($10, originally $20) for what seems like the ever-increasing days you don't wash your hair.

Though you don't have a be an Ultamate Rewards member to shop the sale, being a Platinum or Diamond one does help: You get free shipping when you spend a minimum of $10 on any "beauty steal." Keep scrolling for what exactly is on sale (and still in stock) today, May 11, plus eight more standout products you can snag on markdown in the weeks to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.