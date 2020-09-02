There are few ingredients more hyped up by the beauty community than hyaluronic acid. The famously moisturizing, naturally occurring molecule is offered in many forms; and no, it doesn't act like your typical exfoliating acid at all. Instead, it features a one-two punch, as seen by the brand-new U Beauty The Super Smart Hydrator: First, it's going to hydrate your skin (and there are five unique forms of hyaluronic acid in U Beauty's new moisturizer, so expect a lot on the plump-skin front). But beyond that, it'll keep moisturizing. On, and on, for up to 48 hours, according to the beauty brand.

Debuted on Sept. 1 — and already wielding an InStyle Editor’s Pick stamp of approval — U Beauty's second product launch complements the original Resurfacing Compound well. Similarly priced at $68 per .5-ounce bottle, the sleek gray moisturizer will follow up the AHA and retinol serum with a much-needed dose of hydration. (Think of it like giving your skin a drink after you've made it run a marathon.)

You won't feel like you're drowning your skin in product, either. U Beauty's founder, Tina Craig, noted on her own Instagram page that the moisturizer isn't "heavy, greasy nor sticky — just pure radiant glow, all day and night!" Even better, it was dermatologically tested for sensitivity, and is safe for use on all skin types, tones, and around the eyes.

Courtesy of U Beauty

Beyond the hyaluronic acid, fans will also take note of U Beauty's patent-pending SIREN Capsule Technology, which allows for a more targeted application of key actives via encapsulation. It's a smart concept for a product like the new moisturizer — it contains a long list of purified oat extract, shea butter, squalane, peptides, and botanical oils that could easily overwhelm your skin if not formulated correctly. (Even hyaluronic acid can be done wrong.)

For now, The Super Smart Hydrator is available at Violet Grey and TheUBeauty.com. Once Sept. 15 rolls around, you'll be able to find it online at Saks.com, Revolve.com, BergdorfGoodman.com, NeimanMarcus.com, and NetAPorter.com. Or, just keep on reading to pick up your own bottle of U Beauty's latest launch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.