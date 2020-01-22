When it comes to switching over to an all-natural, irritant-free skincare routine, some swaps are easier than others. Face oil? So many plant-based products to choose from. Cleanser? I'm good with rose water Manuka honey, thanks. Natural spot treatment? Now, that's a tough one. I'd say using turmeric for acne spots is a good option, but... it’s yellow. Very yellow. Can’t-be-worn-in-public, stains-your-silk-pillowcase yellow. It's an issue Priscilla Tsai, founder of beauty brand Cocokind and formulator of the cult-favorite Turmeric Spot Treatment, knows all too well.

“Our turmeric stick has always been one of our most popular products,” she tells The Zoe Report. “That being said, our mask stick is very pigmented, which makes it difficult to use overnight without ruining your sheets and impossible to use during the day, without everyone knowing you’re spot treating.” Fans have been begging for a product with the same skin-clearing power and none of the pigment for years, “so we started developing the Turmeric Tonic,” Tsai says. Launching Jan. 22, Turmeric Tonic is the latest addition to the Cocokind lineup — and it’s completely clear. In other words: This is the natural spot treatment you’ve been searching for.

“Our formula is invisible and its rollerball applicator allows for quick, precise application of just the right amount of product,” Tsai adds. “It’s easy to take on the go and can be worn seamlessly under makeup.” It’s also derm-approved.

Cocokind

“Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as antimicrobial properties,” Dr. Devika Icecreamwala, M.D., F.A.A.D., a dermatologist with Icecreamwala Dermatology, tells The Zoe Report. “The active ingredient in turmeric, curcuminoids, can potentially improve acne through its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.” What’s more, curcumin has proven brightening benefits, too — so not only does it help acne heal, it also eases the appearance of acne scars — and is loaded with antioxidants for pollution protection.

Both experts agree that turmeric is a pretty well-tolerated ingredient, without many known risks. “Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for quite some time,” Dr. Icecreamwala says, “and if a patient is looking to try turmeric as a more natural option for acne relief, I would consider it worth trying.” Tsai notes that allergic reaction is always a possibility, so remember to spot-test any new products before putting them on an active pimple.

Ahead, shop Cocokind’s totally invisible turmeric spot treatment (and a few other options, if you don’t mind a yellow pillow).

