Tracee Ellis Ross is a woman of many accomplishments. As an actor, she’s received a Golden Globe Award for her work in the ABC sitcom Blackish, a television show she also produces. On top of that, Ross added entrepreneur to her list of career paths when she launched the beauty brand Pattern, a haircare line dedicated to those with curly, coiled hair. With achievements like these, Ross has become a household name in the entertainment industry, as well as a voice for the black community. As such, the multi-hyphenate also garnered the attention of the fashion world — however, judging by the story of Tracee Ellis Ross’ $780 Vivienne Westwood Boots, the star’s obsession with fashion dates to the earliest days of her career.

At 28, Ross’ career in Hollywood was only getting started, when she landed her role as Joan Clayton on early aughts television show Girlfriends. The now-47-year-old actor shared the memory of being cast for the show in an Interview with Bustle in the latest installment of its series, 28, where she reminisced on how she would buy herself a gift for each season — including a pair of designer boots.

For her first splurge, Ross decided to celebrate her first season of Girlfriends with a pair of $780 boots from Vivienne Westwood. “You would go to the Vivienne Westwood Store, and they would trace your foot for you because there wasn’t a shoe size,” she told to Bustle. “I was like, ‘This seems dumb…Am I ever going to get my boots?’ But I still have them.” Another splurge Ross mentioned from the early seasons of the show was a red patent tote from Louis Vuitton, which also still holds a place in her closet.

The actor’s early designer purchases offer foresight into what would lead to her full-blown love affair with fashion later in her career. Ross — who works with celebrity stylist and designer Karla Welch — has become a name to look out for on the red carpet for any major event, from high-profile awards shows to the Met Gala (as well as its after-party), thanks to her bold fashion ensembles.

Of course, her sartorial decisions aren’t the only decisions that have grabbed the attention of onlookers everywhere. Ross has also been showcasing a steady stream of bright and bold makeup looks, including neon eyeshadow and precision eyeliner — proving that she can rock a bold look from head to toe.

