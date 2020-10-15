Any true fragrance enthusiast will attest: A dignified perfume collection looks as luxurious as it smells. The industry straddles the line between home decor and beauty, packaging its finest blends into glass masterpieces fit for a museum. So, Tiffany & Co.'s new Wild Iris Parfum? Well, it looks to be headed for The Met.

One-upping the jewelry behemoth's iconic Eau de Parfum — housed in its familiar octagonal, crystalline bottle — Wild Iris is encased in a rare and opulent type of Italian glass. The mouth-blown flacon hails from one of the most esteemed glass furnaces on the Venetian island of Murano, Seguso Vetri d'Arte. Fellow creations by the 600-year-old glassmakers are present in New York City's Museum of Modern Art, London's Victoria and Albert Museum, and about 75 others worldwide.

Thus, Tiffany & Co.'s new limited-edition fragrance provides a brief opportunity to own a genuine piece of Italian art whose aromatic contents, even, are rooted in design.

"The fragrance name was inspired by the iris flower-recurring motif that dates back to the earliest designs in the Tiffany Archives and is deeply entwined in the brand's DNA," a press release from the brand said. "It was an iris brooch set with demantoid garnet blossoms and Montana sapphires that earned Tiffany the grand prize at the Paris Exposition in 1900."

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The fragrance opens with punchy vert de mandarin, warmed by rose and iris butter harvested from French blossoms during summer. It's the creation of Daniela Andrier, the perfumer extraordinaire behind Bottega Veneta's Knot, Maison Margiela's (Untitled), and Prada's La Femme et L'Homme.

The ornamental bottle comprises a Tiffany Blue interior enveloped in a colorless exterior. The layering effect, according to the brand, is achieved by a traditional Seguso technique called Sommerso in which colors are combined but not mixed. All this to say it's the holy grail of perfume bottles, an accolade reflected in its $6,500 price.

Tiffany & Co.'s limited-edition Wild Iris Parfum, available in select stores starting mid-October, comes with the Murano flacon, an 18-karat white gold funnel, and two 25-mililiter vials of the fragrance.