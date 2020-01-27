If you're looking to switch up your usual leggings and sweater combination this winter, Courteney Cox knows a thing or two about easy outfit formulas. Functional yet chic, Cox has been seen sporting some iteration of a four-step outfit, comprised of pieces you probably have in your wardrobe — skinny jeans, boots, a tailored jacket, and a light-colored base layer. And because this outfit is as easy as it sounds, put your own spin on this formula at both work and cocktail hour, alike.

Cox has quietly been serving some major looks as of late, and on Jan. 23 the Friends star was out and about in Los Angeles sporting what's destined to be winter's easiest outfit. Cox paired her classic skinny jeans with an airy blouse layered under a subtle plaid blazer, topping the look of with trendy knee-high leather boots, which are seriously having a moment right now. While basic in theory, the formula is equal parts polished and smart. Not to mention, it's one of the actor's go-to looks — proving just how versatile it is.

Even when sitting grabbing dinner with Jennifer Aniston just a few weeks prior, the star proves she knows how to put together an effortlessly chic outfit. Following the same tried-and-true approach, with skinny jeans, knee-high boots and a light base layer, only this time swapping the smart jacket for an edgier leather jacket. Taking it a step further, she rounded out both looks with very minimal gold jewelry, allowing the unmatched combination to speak for itself.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So when it comes to getting dressed for those colder days, Cox has the right idea by keeping it consistent yet chic. And because the weather can cause a bit of a lull in you winter style, it's worth letting Cox's favorite look right now to do the heavy lifting — especially when you feel your looks need a little refresh. In fact, you may already have everything you need in your arsenal to recreate this look.

However, if any of those items are missing from your wardrobe or you're simply considering an upgrade, shop similar pieces below.