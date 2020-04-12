These Genius Jewelry Organization Ideas Are So Satisfying To See

More often than not, your jewelry is a part of you. Whether it acts as the final piece to an ensemble to bring it all together or it’s an everyday factor to your personal style, these small-but-mighty accouterments can make a difference. So naturally, it only makes sense that they get the type of attention they deserve. If you’ve already gone through the steps to clean and care for your baubles, the only thing left is to organize them properly. And if you’re looking for chic jewelry organization ideas that you’ll want to keep out in the open, you’ve come to the right place.

When you’re searching for the right pieces to top off your outfits each day, the last thing you want to do is sift through a tangled pile of chains, pearls, and gems to get to the ones you want. Luckily, some of the coolest influencers have been sharing stylish ways to keep your jewels neatly organized and in their place.

Ready to put every necklace, bracelet, earring, and anklet in its place? Click through to see how fashion girls are organizing their beloved jewelry pieces. Then, when you’ve found the inspiration for your baubles, shop the similar organizers and accessories to create an equally pretty jewelry setup.