You may be finding you have a little more time on your hands to tackle those projects that typically get pushed to the back-burner. And, if getting your collection of valuables in order is high up on your to-do list, then you'll definitely want to consider shopping for an assortment of affordable jewelry organizers before you get started. After you've sorted through your lineup, these handy products will not only have your favorite pieces arranged neatly, they'll keep them in the best condition, too.

A jewelry organizer can come in many forms, from drawer inserts and dresser top trays to stackable jewelry boxes; however, all of the items that have been rounded up for you below will help make the best use of available space and also protect your accessories. Take this 7-compartment tray with a ring holder: Not only will it keep all your pieces organized by category, but its plush interior will make sure they stay in place, too. Even better? It'll only set you back $22.99. Tuck the tray into a drawer to keep your treasures dust free.

If you don't want to give up drawer space or are keen to show off your jewels, consider picking up Mark & Graham's Dresser Top Jewelry Box for $129. This chic organizer features a glass top for easy viewing as well as an anti-tarnish, micro-suede lining that'll keep your jewelry shiny. You can even make it more personal by adding an etched monogram on the glass for free.

Those shoppers lacking real estate on their dresser, should set their sights on a stackable jewelry box, like the Container Store's Supersize Stackers Premium Jewelry Storage Kit. Now down to $90.37 (originally $112.97), this efficient kit brings together several organizational trays — a Supersize Lidded Stacker, a Supersize 41-Section Stacker, and a Supersize Deep Open Stacker — into one sleek box. This combination of stackers will help you to organize everything from little studs and delicate necklaces to statement earrings while not taking up too much space.

Say goodbye to tangled chains and missing earring backs by snagging one of the below jewelry organizers — continue on to start shopping.