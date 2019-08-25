These 36 Under-$25 Pieces Keep Selling Out On Amazon

While treating yourself to that extravagant pair of shoes you've been eyeing is undoubtedly fun, there's no denying the satisfaction of finding super stylish basics and classic closet staples at a great price. Exhibit A? These under-$25 pieces that keep selling out on Amazon. With the finds from this list, you'll be able to fill your closet up with cozy knits, flowy dresses, quality denim, and so much more — all without blowing your budget.

While you might not think of Amazon as a place to find cute cocktail dresses and trendy leather mules, you'd be surprised to discover the thousands of chic items waiting to be discovered on their ever-expanding fashion marketplace. And not only is Amazon's selection of clothes and accessories beginning to rival that of most department stores, but they also offer the game-changing Prime Wardrobe feature, which is automatically included with any Prime membership. Prime Wardrobe allows you to try out up to eight items at a time for a period of seven days to ensure that you're actually happy with your purchase. Anything you don't wind up loving? Simply send it back — returns are free. You only get charged for what you keep.

Scroll on to discover 37 stylish and versatile finds that literally go with everything.

1. An Under-$20 Take On The Trendiest Piece Of The Season Pajamasea High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $35.97 $23.99 Amazon See On Amazon The leopard print skirt craze shows no signs of slowing down — and why should it, considering it looks good with everything? This one, which feels like soft silk and hits just below the knee, costs only $19. Pair it with everything from tucked-in band tees and chunky sweaters to leather mules and motorcycle boots. Available sizes: S-XL

2. A Wrap-Style Shirt That'll Take You From The Office To Date Night find. Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap T-Shirt $24.30 $18.40 Amazon See On Amazon Let this ribbed, wrap-style shirt take you from the office to cocktail hour in style. The thin tie detail delicately cinches the waist, while the elastane in the fabric gives it a comfortable, stretchy feel. Choose from navy, olive green, and white. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

3. A Super Chic Dress For Any Occasion ECOWISH Womens Boho Polka Dot Tie Waist Irregular Cocktail Midi Dress $21.99 Amazon See On Amazon The flirty ruffles, halter-style neck, and flowy hem make this the perfect dress of spring and summer; that said, it can easily take you into fall — just thrown on a denim jacket and a pair of white sneakers. Get it in black, navy, and brown, all of which feature a cute, polka dot print. Available sizes: S-XXXL

4. A More Stylish Alternative To Basic Workout Tops Bestisun Long Sleeve Workout Crop Top $20 Amazon See On Amazon This cropped long sleeve shirt is the stylish workout top you've been searching for. It features a body-hugging twist-front silhouette that helps keep excess fabric out of the way when you're stretching into downward dog. Pair it with your favorite yoga pants for a casual-chic ensemble you can even wear to brunch. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

5. Super Soft Joggers That Are Stylish Enough To Wear Out find. Women's Joggers in Slouchy Marl Cut $25 $23 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a slouchy fit, elastic waist, and super soft jersey fabric, these joggers offer a more stylish (but just as comfortable) alternative to baggy sweatpants. Perfect for travel, running errands, and lounging on the couch, these soft and stretchy pants come in two neutral colors: light grey and blush pink. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

6. An Easy, Breezy Dress That Looks Amazing On Everyone NERLEROLIAN Women's Adjustable Strappy Split Summer Beach Casual Midi Dress $22.99 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this easy, beach-y sundress. Made of soft chiffon with a drawstring waist, it's designed with a layered bodice and high side slits for a breezy effect that'll keep you comfortable in the heat. Once the weather turns chilly, pair it with a denim jacket or oversized cardigan for a cozy, casual-chic look. Get it in over 10 colors, including black, bright blue, navy, and yellow (pictured). Available sizes: S-XL

7. The Closet Staple Every Person Should Own dollhouse Women's Dark Denim Jacket $28.40 Amazon See On Amazon Get this classic denim jacket in 10 colors and designs, including army green, faded blue, and classic black. The best-selling jacket has almost entirely five-star reviews on Amazon, and you can get it in cropped or oversized cuts. Available sizes: S-4XL

8. A Casual T-Shirt Dress You'll Wind Up Living In Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress $18 Amazon See On Amazon One of the most versatile pieces you could own is this classic T-shirt dress. Wear it on its own with everything from sneakers to sandals to ankle boots, cinch it at the waist with a belt, or pair it with leggings and a jacket once autumn comes around. It's so comfortable, you might want to pick up an extra one to wear around the house. Get it in seven neutral colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. A Chicer Take On Your Standard Hoodie find. Women's Soft High Neck Long Sleeve Sweater $23 $18.40 Amazon See On Amazon With a cowl-style neck and billowing bell sleeves, this slightly stretchy sweater presents a chic alternative to your classic baggy sweatshirts. The light grey color looks great with just about everything, from jeans and denim cutoffs to leggings to mini skirts. Available sizes: S-XXXL

10. A Soft Jersey Top You Can Wear With Everything Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $16.50 $14.03 Amazon See On Amazon Spandex and rayon collide for the most comfortable top of your dreams. This is one of those versatile, must-have basics that you can style so many different ways. Tuck it into dress pants and pair it with pumps for an office-appropriate look, keep it casual with sneakers and ripped jeans, or wear it around the house with your favorite joggers. It comes in a bunch of neutral colors, too, like light grey, black, white, and army green. Available sizes: 1X-7X

11. A Relaxed-Fit Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down DIDK Women's V Neck Spaghetti Strap Harem Leg Cami Jumpsuit $20.99 Amazon See On Amazon Available in seven neutral colors, this slouchy, relaxed-fit jumpsuit is an easy way to look stylish without any effort. Wear it on its own when the weather's warm, then use it as a layering piece come fall. Best of all, it's super-soft and stretchy, thanks to the spandex in the fabric, and it even has pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12. A Cozy Closet Staple Worth Stocking Up On Goodthreads Women's Washed Jersey Cotton Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $20.52 Amazon See On Amazon Consider this the perfect long-sleeve T-shirt. It has a relaxed, crew neck fit that looks great tucked in or out; it's made of soft, 100 percent cotton with a worn-in feel; and it comes in so many cute colors and prints, including an array of fun stripes. Stock up on more than one — you'll wind up reaching for it again and again. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Pair Of Super-Soft Knit Leggings That Look Like Pants Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 Amazon See On Amazon You've never tried a pair of leggings as soft as these. Made of ponte knit — which is a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex — they're super stretchy, but never see-through. Though they're sold in an array of solid colors, including classic black, they also come in herringbone and twill prints that could easily be worn to the office. The grey space dye (pictured) offers an elevated alternative to your basic pair of everyday leggings. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

14. A Jersey Knit Dress That's Perfect For Every Season Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $20.25 $12.71 Amazon See On Amazon This loose-fitting dress has long sleeves and a flowy, above-the-knee silhouette that easily transitions from season to season. Wear it on its own, pair it with tights and pumps, or style it with ankle boots and a chunky cardigan for a cozy, autumnal look. Get it in seven colors, including red, heather grey, and olive green. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. Breezy Linen Pants That Are Perfect For Hot Summer Days, Beach Vacations, & Lounging At Home Amazon Essentials Women's Drawstring Linen Pant $25 Amazon See On Amazon You'll live in these breezy linen pants during summer and on beach vacations, but they're so comfortable, you'll also wind up wearing them around the house. Available in nine colors, style them with everything from band shirts and knit tees to chunky sweaters and denim jackets. They can also easily be dressed up with strappy sandals, a tank top, and layered bangles. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. A Basic Tank You'll Get So Much Wear Out Of The Drop Women's Lauren Scoop Neck Relaxed Racer Tank Top $18 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never run out of uses for this basic scoop neck tank. Available in three colors, it's the perfect layering piece, workout top, and everyday blouse. Made of soft, cozy cotton, it has almost entirely five-star ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: XS-XL

17. A Charming Striped Dress With Roomy Pockets levaca Women's Casual Short Sleeve Striped Swing Midi Dress with Pockets $25.99 Amazon See On Amazon With almost entirely five-star reviews on Amazon, it's clear this dress is a worthwhile addition to any wardrobe. Not only is it cute and comfortable, thanks to the stretchy spandex in the fabric, but it also has roomy pockets for added convenience. Get it in 10 colors. Available sizes: S-XL

18. A More Elegant Take On Your Basic T-Shirt Lark & Ro Women's Crew Neck Twist Detail Short Sleeve Knit Top $16.40 Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight, stretchy shirt is as comfortable as your favorite tee, but much more elevated thanks to the stylish ruffle detailing on the sleeves. Wear it to work, date nights, or running around town — it's incredibly versatile, depending on how you style it. Choose from black, navy, pink, or green. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. A Pair Of Work-Appropriate Trousers That Are Stylish & Comfortable Freeprance Women's Pants Casual Trouser Paper Bag Pants $21.99 Amazon See On Amazon Love the comfort of stretchy sweatpants but crave the polished appeal of trousers? These paper bag-style pants combine the best of both worlds. They have a stretchy elastic waist, a built-in tie belt, and two spacious pockets. Available in 11 colors — including black, grey-blue, and khaki — these pants have earned nearly all five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. A Wrap-Waist Jumpsuit For Just About Any Occasion find. Ribbed Jersey Jumpsuit $25 Amazon See On Amazon This unique jumpsuit doesn't have your standard silhouette. Instead of an elastic waist, it has a thick, wrapped band that ties in the back — and its mid-length sleeves and cropped fit are easy to dress up or down. Reviewers say it's both "cute enough for weddings," yet "very comfortable for a long day of travel." Available sizes: 0-2 - 18

21. A Pair Of On-Trend Mules You Can Wear All Year Long Charles Albert Women's Low Slip On Mule $16 Amazon See On Amazon Get these versatile mules in five solid colors or a statement-making leopard print. Comfortable, stylish, and easy to slide on and off, they pair well with everything from jeans and denim cutoffs to dresses, joggers, and even leggings. They also make for a hassle-free travel shoe. Available sizes: 6-11

22. An Easy Way To Dress Up Any Pair Of Pants find. Women's Eyelet Side Tie Crew Neck Top $17 Amazon See On Amazon Dress up your basic pair of jeans or work pants with this side-tie T-shirt. Made of a soft, cotton and modal blend, it also goes well with both maxi and mini skirts. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

23. A Soft & Stretchy Jersey Dress That's Perfect For Any Season Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress $20.62 $18.86 Amazon See On Amazon The ultimate wardrobe staple, this super-soft jersey dress will keep you feeling comfortable and looking cute all year long. Available in four colors, wear it on its own or use it as a layering piece. During the warmer months, pair it with sandals and cinch it with a belt, or simply let it flow. Once the weather turns cool, style it with ankle boots, tights or leggings, and a chunky cardigan — the styling options are endless. Available sizes: 1X-7X

24. These Faux-Leather Leggings That Buyers Love Everbellus Faux-Laether Leggings $18 Amazon See On Amazon "They feel comfortable and not restrictive," one reviewer wrote, but these Everbellus leggings still spice up your outfit with their faux-leather finish. The band is thick to prevent rolling and high-waisted for wear alongside crop tops — plus the material is "both warm and surprisingly breathable," according to another buyer. Available sizes: Small -XX-Large

25. A Pair Of Breathable Mesh Sneakers With Over 800 Five-Star Reviews YILAN Women's Fashion Sneakers Breathable Sport Shoe $16 Amazon See On Amazon Available in over 20 color combinations, these sneakers check all the right boxes. They're breathable and comfortable, lightweight yet supportive, and they're stylish enough to pair with just about any outfit, from leggings to mini dresses. They also come in both slide-on and lace-up options, depending on your preferences. Oh yeah — and they cost under $20. Available sizes: 5-11

26. A Maxi Dress That's Subtly Sexy, Super Stylish, & Comfortable To Boot Qearal Women 3/4 Sleeve Belted Slit Long Maxi Dress $21.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the comfort of loungewear and the polished appeal of dresses, you'll love this soft, breezy maxi dress. The cinched waist and high leg slit add a bit of sex appeal, and it can easily be dressed up or down with strappy sandals or sneakers. Get it in short or long sleeves in multiple colors. Available sizes: S-XL

27. A Pair Of Levi's Jeans With A Rare 4.6-Star Amazon Rating Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Skinny Jean $21.44 Amazon See On Amazon These best-selling jeans have a rare, 4.6-star overall rating, so you can feel confident about ordering them online. Available in a universal dark blue denim wash that looks good with just about everything, they're made of soft cotton with a hint of elastane, so they're stretchy instead of stiff. Available sizes: 2-20

28. The Perfect Loose-Fitting Tee For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Tee $13.42 Amazon See On Amazon You'll wind up reaching for this slouchy tee every day — so best to stock up on a few colors. It's super-soft, slightly stretchy, courtesy of elastane, and has a breezy, relaxed fit that'll keep you cool in the warmer weather. Get it in 15 colors and prints, including stripes, medallions, and florals. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29. Your New Favorite T-Shirt Dress Floerns Ruffle T-Shirt Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon The comfort of a T-shirt with the style of a tunic — What's not to love about this Floerns casual striped dress? It's made from a blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex so it's soft, breathable, and stretchy, but its ruffle sleeves and round neck set it apart from any other T-shirt dresses in your closet. Get it in nine different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

30. A Soft & Stretchy T-Shirt You'll Wind Up Living In Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Ribbed Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt $18.50 $16.65 Amazon See On Amazon Another perfect everyday T-shirt to add to your collection of basics, this soft knit has a subtle ribbed detail to dress it up a bit. The spandex gives it a hint of stretch, and it's available in three versatile colors: black, navy, and gray. Available sizes: 1X-7X

31. A Simple Black Dress That's Shockingly Versatile Daily Ritual Jersey Dress $21 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a viscose and elastane blend, this classic black dress is as comfortable as it is cute. Though it certainly looks fab on its own (and it's breathable enough for hotter weather), it also makes for the perfect layering piece in the cooler months. Pair it with simple sneaks or flip-flops, dress it up with a blazer, or throw on some stockings, boots, and a scarf. It's about as versatile as they come. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

32. A Stylish Alternative To Your Basic Black Work Dress ECOWISH Geometric Dress $23 Amazon See On Amazon This popular printed dress is perfect for the office, cocktail hour, bridal showers, and everywhere in between. It's soft and comfortable, thanks to the added cotton, and it has a self-tie belt and a split neckline for a tailored touch. Get it in nine eye-catching prints, including stripes, geometric patterns, and florals. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

33. A Flowy Blouse That Goes With Any Bottoms Ecrocoo Chiffon Tie Blouse $24 Amazon See On Amazon Check the reviews section, and you'll see that past buyers have paired this flowy blouse with slacks for work, jeans for casual wear, and leggings for comfort. Its chiffon fabric is breathable for hot weather and thin for layering, and the draped sleeves, button-down front, deep V-neck, and stylish tie give it some extra flair. It comes in both solid colors and cute patterns, too. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

34. A Pair Of Stretchy Cotton Pants That Look Like Jeans LAINAB Women's Biker Skinny Ankle Zipper Pants $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon Though they look like a pair of motorcycle jeans, these pants actually feel like leggings. They're made of a soft, stretchy fabric and have an elastic waist, with zipper detailing at the ankles and faux side pockets. Get them in four faded colors. Available sizes: S-XL

35. A Flirty Bell-Sleeve Top In 10 Colors Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Top $24 Amazon See On Amazon "I’ve already received so many compliments on this," one reviewer wrote, while another said, "My new favorite shirt!" The ruffled bell sleeves on this Floerns top make it unlike any other, but the material is still soft and stretchy for comfortable wear. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large